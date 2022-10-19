Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
Giancarlo Stanton’s stern message to Yankees after going down 0-2 to Astros in ALCS
The New York Yankees lived up to their Bronx Bombers moniker this season as the clear-cut best power-hitting team in the MLB. Facing a 0-2 hole against the equally formidable Houston Astros, Giancarlo Stanton thinks the team might need to switch up their approach. Stanton was vocal after their subpar...
Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
Jose Altuve enters Hall of Infamy with MLB lowlight never seen before
You would have to walk all the way back to the regular season to see the last time that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve last reached a base via a hit. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Altuve is now the owner of the longest hitless streak in MLB postseason history.
NLCS Odds: Padres vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The San Diego Padres will attempt to bounce back and avoid a 3-1 hole as they face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Phillies Game 4 prediction and pick. The Phillies lead the...
ALCS Odds: Yankees vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/20/2022
The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will face off in game two of the American League Championship Series on Thursday night in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Astros prediction and pick, laid out below. New York needed five games to surpass the […] The post ALCS Odds: Yankees vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kelce beer chug at Phillies-Padres NLCS has crowd going nuts
It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan today. Most of the major sports teams of the cities have found great success this year. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the NLCS battling for a chance at making it […] The post Jason Kelce beer chug at Phillies-Padres NLCS has crowd going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets: 2 changes New York must make to win 2023 World Series
The New York Mets were on track to win the NL East crown as they were ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the majority of the season. The Braves snatched control when they swept the Mets on the last weekend before the end of the regular season, which meant Atlanta would not need to go […] The post Mets: 2 changes New York must make to win 2023 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees
The New York Yankees currently find themselves in a tough situation in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. The AL East champions went down 0-2 in the series after their loss on Thursday. While it was a much better outing for the Pinstripes than Game 1, it still wasn’t enough to get past Houston. One […] The post ‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Donaldson’s ALCS struggles draw honest take from Aaron Boone
Heading back home for Game 3 of the ALCS, the New York Yankees are in an 0-2 hole against the Houston Astros, who have been their kryptonite in recent years. While the offense as a whole is struggling to produce, Josh Donaldson in particular is in a brutal slump. He’s hitting just .227 in the […] The post Josh Donaldson’s ALCS struggles draw honest take from Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians: 2 reasons Cleveland should be optimistic after MLB playoff loss to Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians were the youngest team in baseball this season, but they did not use that as an excuse to not compete for a postseason berth, sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round before succumbing to the veteran New York Yankees in five tight games. Manager Terry Francona has been sensational […] The post Guardians: 2 reasons Cleveland should be optimistic after MLB playoff loss to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Astros, Yankees legend to throw out first pitch ahead of ALCS
Roger Clemens will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, per Bryan Hoch. Clemens pitched for both the Yankees and Astros during his legendary career. Clemens pitched for New York and Houston in the later stages of his time in the league. […] The post Former Astros, Yankees legend to throw out first pitch ahead of ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 changes Yankees must make to come back and win ALCS vs. Astros
The New York Yankees wrapped up a tumultuous series against the Cleveland Guardians via a dominant Game 5 victory at Yankee Stadium. With no days of rest, the team boarded a plane to Houston and played Game 1 of the ALCS the following day, which ended in a loss for the squad. Two successive defeats […] The post 3 changes Yankees must make to come back and win ALCS vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twins to push for Carlos Correa in MLB free agency, but there’s a catch
When Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins last offseason, almost everyone expected him to opt-out of his deal following the 2022 campaign. Sure enough, the shortstop will reportedly opt-out with MLB free agency on the horizon. The Twins do plan on re-pursuing him but there’s a catch, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
