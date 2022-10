Northern Nevada’s population is swelling. Washoe County had just shy of 500,000 residents in 2022, and that number is expected to rise to 580,000 by 2041, according to Nevada State Demographer Matt Lawton. Douglas County, meanwhile, had 50,000 residents in 2022 and is expected to add another 3,500 in the next 20 years.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO