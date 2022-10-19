Prep Football: Cast your vote for the Week 9 winners!

Photo by Heather Belcher

Each week we’ll pick from the slate of games and allow you and the community to vote for who you think will win each contest. The results will be posted the following week. You are encouraged to participate in the polls and post your picks on Twitter and Facebook while tagging us in your picks.

Last week the community finished 13-0, the first perfect week, bringing its record on the season to 75-20 through seven weeks.

Below are this week’s games.

Princeton at Bridgeport

Princeton Princeton 37 ( 39.36 % )

Bridgeport Bridgeport 57 ( 60.64 % )

Parkersburg South at Greenbrier East

Parkersburg South Parkersburg South 78 ( 88.64 % )

Greenbrier East Greenbrier East 10 ( 11.36 % )

Sherman at Greenbrier West

Sherman Sherman 8 ( 9.2 % )

Greenbrier West Greenbrier West 79 ( 90.8 % )

Nicholas County at Independence

Nicholas County Nicholas County 16 ( 13.33 % )

Independence Independence 104 ( 86.67 % )

James Monroe at Liberty

James Monroe James Monroe 80 ( 90.91 % )

Liberty Liberty 8 ( 9.09 % )

Montcalm at Meadow Bridge

Montcalm Montcalm 61 ( 55.96 % )

Meadow Bridge Meadow Bridge 48 ( 44.04 % )

Oak Hill at Bluefield

Oak Hill Oak Hill 49 ( 56.32 % )

Bluefield Bluefield 38 ( 43.68 % )

Shady Spring at Ripley

Shady Spring Shady Spring 36 ( 46.75 % )

Ripley Ripley 41 ( 53.25 % )

Pocahontas County at Summers County

Pocahontas County Pocahontas County 9 ( 11.39 % )

Summers County Summers County 70 ( 88.61 % )

Westside at Tug Valley

Westside Westside 22 ( 26.51 % )

Tug Valley Tug Valley 61 ( 73.49 % )

Wyoming East at PikeView

Wyoming East Wyoming East 29 ( 36.71 % )

PikeView PikeView 50 ( 63.29 % )

Week by week record

Week 1: 7-5

Week 2: 10-3

Week 3: 9-3

Week 4: 8-3

Week 5: 10-2

Week 6: 9-2

Week 7: 9-2

Week 8: 13-0