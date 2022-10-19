Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Klay Thompson Describes How Warriors' Offense Was Inspired by FC Barcelona
Klay describes how Warriors' offense was inspired by Barça originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steve Kerr played under two of the best coaches the NBA has ever had in Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson, so he had a first-row seat to greatness. In addition to taking aspects of...
Kevin Durant Is the Latest Athlete to Buy a Major League Pickleball Team
The NBA All-Star joins Drew Brees, LeBron James and Tom Brady as pickleball team owners. Athletes and entrepreneurs have been jumping into the sport, which soared in popularity during the pandemic. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity athlete taking his love of pickleball big league. The NBA...
Zach LaVine's Absence Adds Questions to Bulls' Continuity Plan
LaVine's absence adds questions to Bulls' continuity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This isn’t what the Chicago Bulls envisioned when they talked about continuity. Lonzo Ball out indefinitely. And now Zach LaVine “managing” his left knee, also for an undetermined amount of time and possibly for the whole...
NBA Twitter Rips Patrick Beverley's Playoff Declaration to Lakers Fans
NBA Twitter rips Pat Bev's playoff declaration to Lakers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. That was the reaction of many on social media following Patrick Beverley's pregame speech to Los Angeles Lakers fans Thursday. Prior to tipoff of the Lakers' home opener against the Clippers, Beverley took the...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Expected to Play Against Cavaliers Saturday
LaVine expected to play in Bulls' home opener against Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After missing the Chicago Bulls' first two games to knee injury management, Zach LaVine is expected to make his season debut on Saturday in the team's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Billy Donovan told reporters Friday.
Steph Curry Launches ‘Sports Superheroes' Graphic Novel Series
Steph Curry launches 'Sports Superheroes' graphic novel series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry is a superhero on the court, and now he is giving other athletes a chance to show off their powers. The Golden State Warriors star is launching “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes.” The graphic...
ESPN Says Red Wings ‘Executed' Retro Jersey Better Than Blackhawks
ESPN: Detroit 'executed' retro jersey better than Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, ESPN ranked all 32 jerseys from the NHL's release of this season's reverse retro jerseys. According to the ranking, the Blackhawks came in 22nd. Attached to the ranking, it writes the Red Wings –...
