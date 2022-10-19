ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Man hurt in shootout with Garland police officers

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say an armed man they wounded in a shootout was violating a protective order being at the home where they confronted him. Police say they encountered the man at the back of the home Thursday afternoon tried to get him to cooperate, but he opened fire on officers.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Rally against domestic violence to take place in South Dallas

DALLAS - The numbers are numbing. More than one-third of all domestic violence victims in Dallas are African American women. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a rally against intimate partner violence and sexual assault. s hopes to draw attention to the problem and make some lives whole again.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested for making terroristic threat against Euless elementary school

EULESS, Texas - Euless police arrested a man on Monday accused of issuing a terroristic threat against an elementary school earlier this month. Jerrekus Pendleton, 35, is currently in the Tarrant County Jail being held on $15,000 bond. The threat was against Oakwood Terrace Elementary in Euless on Oct. 5....
EULESS, TX
fox4news.com

Elderly man killed in Krum RV fire

KRUM, Texas - An elderly man was killed after his RV caught on fire Wednesday in Denton County. The Krum Fire Department says they were called to fire on Wednesday morning. The fire department says the elderly male was trapped and unable to get out. The identity of the man...
KRUM, TX
fox4news.com

Phase one complete of southern Dallas park

The foundation for phase one of what is ultimately planned to be a five-acre deck park next to the Dallas Zoo is ready for the next step. TxDOT has passed the baton to the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation to build the park.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Parkland Hospital opens new clinic in Red Bird area

For people in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Parkland Hospital has moved in bringing primary health care to Red Bird Mall. The new clinic will help improve the health of this community and the health of Red Bird Mall.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Midlothian ISD honors football coach who died after cancer battle

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The Midlothian community honored the life of a beloved football coach who lost his battle with cancer last weekend. Clif White was just 37 years old and had suffered from a rare form of cancer for several months. The Midlothian High School football team that he helped...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
fox4news.com

New steakhouse coming to the top of Reunion Tower

DALLAS - Reunion Tower is one of Dallas' most iconic buildings and on Friday it was announced a new steakhouse is going to call the building home. Crown Block, a steak and seafood restaurant concept, is expected to open in Spring 2023. James Beard nominees and husband and wife businesses...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy