North Texas man who killed one, injured 3 others at Dallas tire shop charged with federal hate crime
DALLAS - A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a man with federal hate crimes resulting in the death of one person and attempting to kill four others. 37-year-old Anthony Torres went to Omar's Wheels and Tires in Pleasant Grove on Christmas Eve in 2015 and shot at employees and customers inside, according to the indictment.
Dallas man arrested for allegedly murdering woman, 21, who beat him at basketball
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of murdering a 21-year-old woman after she beat him at basketball. Cameron Hogg, 31, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder. Hogg allegedly killed Asia Womack after a heated basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women.
Man hurt in shootout with Garland police officers
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police say an armed man they wounded in a shootout was violating a protective order being at the home where they confronted him. Police say they encountered the man at the back of the home Thursday afternoon tried to get him to cooperate, but he opened fire on officers.
Dallas police investigating shooting in Uptown
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Uptown early Friday morning. Police responded to a shooting call on McKinney Avenue near Routh Street around midnight, when they saw a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting according to the 911 call.
Dallas ISD gives out fingerprint ID kits to identify children in case of emergency
DALLAS - Dallas ISD is giving families fingerprint ID kits as a part of a national program to identify children in case of an emergency. The inkless kits were given to families with students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Last legislative session Texas passed SB 2158 which told the Texas...
Rally against domestic violence to take place in South Dallas
DALLAS - The numbers are numbing. More than one-third of all domestic violence victims in Dallas are African American women. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a rally against intimate partner violence and sexual assault. s hopes to draw attention to the problem and make some lives whole again.
Man arrested for making terroristic threat against Euless elementary school
EULESS, Texas - Euless police arrested a man on Monday accused of issuing a terroristic threat against an elementary school earlier this month. Jerrekus Pendleton, 35, is currently in the Tarrant County Jail being held on $15,000 bond. The threat was against Oakwood Terrace Elementary in Euless on Oct. 5....
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash remembered at emotional funeral service
RICHARDSON, Texas - Fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano was remembered at a funeral in North Texas Wednesday. Many of the people who knew Arellano best spoke at the service at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Richardson. Arellano, 25, was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver...
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
Elderly man killed in Krum RV fire
KRUM, Texas - An elderly man was killed after his RV caught on fire Wednesday in Denton County. The Krum Fire Department says they were called to fire on Wednesday morning. The fire department says the elderly male was trapped and unable to get out. The identity of the man...
Phase one complete of southern Dallas park
The foundation for phase one of what is ultimately planned to be a five-acre deck park next to the Dallas Zoo is ready for the next step. TxDOT has passed the baton to the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation to build the park.
'Cat Daddies' documentary from SMU alumn explores love between men and cats
Filmmaker Mye Hoang discusses her new documentary focusing on nine cat dads from all walks of life. The movie is having a limited run at the Angelika in Dallas.
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth
Dozens of visible dead fish in a Trinity River waterway in north Fort Wort are thus far unexplained and grabbing the attention of some who routinely walk in the area. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up.
Former Fort Worth ISD students-turned-teachers hope to inspire next generation of teachers
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD is looking to the future to try and help with its teacher shortage. They brought students together with several universities and colleges on Wednesday, hoping their students will return to the classroom as teachers. Former Fort Worth ISD student and now-teacher Aracely Valdes...
Parkland Hospital opens new clinic in Red Bird area
For people in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Parkland Hospital has moved in bringing primary health care to Red Bird Mall. The new clinic will help improve the health of this community and the health of Red Bird Mall.
Here & Now: Dallas Urban League Young Professionals
Some young professionals are working to get more young adults to the polls. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb has more in this week's Here & Now conversation.
Midlothian ISD honors football coach who died after cancer battle
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The Midlothian community honored the life of a beloved football coach who lost his battle with cancer last weekend. Clif White was just 37 years old and had suffered from a rare form of cancer for several months. The Midlothian High School football team that he helped...
New steakhouse coming to the top of Reunion Tower
DALLAS - Reunion Tower is one of Dallas' most iconic buildings and on Friday it was announced a new steakhouse is going to call the building home. Crown Block, a steak and seafood restaurant concept, is expected to open in Spring 2023. James Beard nominees and husband and wife businesses...
American Airlines posts record revenues in Q3 as travelers return to the skies
FORT WORTH, Texas - American Airlines says it saw record quarterly revenue in the third quarter of the year as fliers returned to the skies for the summer travel season, according to financial reports. The Fort Worth-based airline says it posted $13.5 billion in revenue in Q3, despite flying nearly...
