eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to probation after ‘voices told him’ to run over a man with his car
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who told officers that “voices” instructed him to run over another man with his vehicle has been sentenced. Kevin Danielewicz, 54, was sentenced to four years probation on Monday by Judge Alan Stephens after accepting a plea agreement. According to...
Driver killed in accident on Hitt Road
A rollover accident claimed the life of one person Friday evening. The post Driver killed in accident on Hitt Road appeared first on Local News 8.
Brutal Beating in Elk Country: Authorities Identify Suspects Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Hunters in Wyoming
Two young men were allegedly assaulted last weekend while elk hunting in the Greys River area roughly 50 miles outside of Alpine, Wyoming. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release to Facebook on Monday giving a rough description of the two suspects. Two days later, the sheriff’s office updated that post saying the suspects had been identified.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection
IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection. The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. ...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Residents displaced after 8 apartments damaged in Rexburg fire
REXBURG — A woman was injured after jumping from a second-story window during an apartment fire Friday. At about 2:50 p.m., the Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at Twin Pines Manor apartments at 160 North 1st West in Rexburg. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and...
eastidahonews.com
Home video captures early morning car explosion
IDAHO FALLS – Home security footage caught what appears to be a large car fire early Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls. A neighbor caught the fire on a home security camera on North Adam Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. The video shows two people walking up to a car and kneeling by the front left tire before the car bursts into flames.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Smoke rolls into the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. —Caribou Targhee National Forest officials confirmed the smokey haze that rolled into the valley yesterday afternoon is from the prescribed burn in Teton Canyon. The smoke came from a controlled burn that was conducted in Teton Canyon this past weekend. A team from Teton Basin Ranger District...
eastidahonews.com
‘Songs, Stories, & Cider’ event to be held along the Teton River this weekend
REXBURG — Imagine an Idaho sunset on the banks of the Teton River while sipping on apple cider and listening to music and storytelling. Sounds pretty dreamy!. Songs, Stories, & Cider will be held this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at Teton Corners Nature Preserve, just west of Rexburg and north of Idaho Highway 33. (See the website for a map to the event.)
cowboystatedaily.com
Jackson Man Tries To Herd Moose With E-Bike At Kids Soccer Game, Does Not Get Stomped Into Oblivion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming people are used to seeing wildlife, sometimes even town, but nobody at a youth soccer game in Jackson was expecting an up-close encounter Saturday morning. “You just don’t expect a bull moose to run through a kids’ soccer game,” Barbara...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
buckrail.com
Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Tetons this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. – The first real taste of winter will arrive in Jackson Hole this weekend as our extended stretch of mild fall weather comes to an end. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Teton and Gros Ventre Ranges from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday. The Jackson Hole Valley is not included in this warning.
Do You Know Where The Most Snow Falls In Wyoming?
It's going to happen, you know it is. Winter will roar it's ugly head before you know it. Snow is going to fly and pile up. Reminders are given to us every year about how much snow we could see. The National Weather Service out of Riverton, has just released...
