Citrus County Chronicle
Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nuggets coach Michael Malone so appreciates Nikola Jokic taking over a game and leading the way on both ends. Jokic had his 77th career triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and Denver edged Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams' first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.
Citrus County Chronicle
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram was solid all around with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Spurs hold off final-minute flurry to beat Pacers 137-134
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — San Antonio struggled when Indiana turned up the pressure late. Then the Spurs made one defensive stop to avoid a second straight embarrassing result.
Citrus County Chronicle
Knicks rout Pistons 130-106 in Brunson's home debut at MSG
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe someday Jalen Brunson can look back and savor the roars from a sold-out crowd that officially welcomed him to Madison Square Garden. Not now. He came to New York for wins, not cheers.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win
Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Boston
ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy defends Ime Udoka’s character, believes he’ll get another shot at coaching
“I want to make sure, because I feel strongly about this, Ime Udoka, I don’t know everything about that situation, but I know there’s a way back." While several people wonder whether or not Ime Udoka should get a second chance at coaching, ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy voiced some support for the suspended Celtics coach.
Citrus County Chronicle
Domi scores in overtime as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-3
CHICAGO (AP) — The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks want to establish a hard-working identity, especially at home. They took a step in that direction Friday night.
