Seth Kelley
3d ago
Why was a teen playing with a loaded gun?Of course no mention of whether he had it legally.
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Man arrested on drug, gun charges after leading Bibb deputies on chase during traffic stop
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man who led them on a chase on drug and gun charges Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County sheriff's Office, just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old man driving a Porsche pulled out of the drive-thru at the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Riverside Drive at Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, almost hitting several other cars.
41nbc.com
Man arrested after police chase out of McDonald’s drive-thru
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested after almost hitting several vehicles while pulling out of a McDonald’s drive-thru and attempting to flee a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. BCSO says the incident happened Thursday, around 2:30 p.m., when a man driving a Porsche out...
Six people arrested for property crimes at ACE, Guitarras and other locations in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Six people have been arrested after damaging property at various locations in Macon over the course of two days, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were charged after two auto thefts, multiple entering autos, and damage to property incidents. The...
wgxa.tv
Suspects in July fatal shooting at Macon apartment complex indicted on murder charges
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The two suspects arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a north Macon apartment complex have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. were charged in the July...
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
wgxa.tv
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
13-year-old boy riding motorcycle critically injured after slamming into back of truck
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. BCSO got a call around 7:30 p.m. about a collision in the 3600 block of Napier Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies said...
41nbc.com
2 in Jones County arrested for early October shooting
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people in Jones County were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened on October 4th in Haddock. Daenisha Grubbs and Rayshad Lay are being charged in connection to the shooting of Trentarious Greene. After the shooting, Greene was taken to Atrium Health Navicent for his injuries.
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
Macon businessman concerned after home, workplace hit by several crimes over course of year
MACON, Ga. — A Macon business owner says his business was broken into twice this year, and recently a stray bullet struck his home. He's concerned about the crime in the community that he's now experienced firsthand. Since the two break-ins at Moises Velez's business, they've amped up their...
Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died. That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor. Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office...
wgxa.tv
Elam Alexander student arrested following foot chase
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Elam Alexander student at the Southwest High campus has been arrested following a foot chase that began when the student's backpack set off the metal detector when he entered the building. Campus police tried to search the student's backpack, prompting the chase that ended in...
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
41nbc.com
Byron woman arrested after domestic shooting
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on Monday. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the 200 block of White Road in Byron in response to a domestic violence incident. Investigation led to deputies learning that during a physical altercation, a woman fired several shots at a man as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
41nbc.com
Jones County deputy searching for scariest places in county
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – As Halloween approaches, a Jones County deputy says he wants to find the scariest places in the county. Earlier this month, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post about trying to find the scariest places in the county and said it had elected Deputy Matthew Dennis as the “In-House Paranormal Expert.”
wgxa.tv
Grime Crime: Byron Police looking for grease thieves
BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Byron Police are looking for two men in a white van who were caught on camera pumping grease out of a grease trap at Dairy Queen. The oil offenders struck at around 1:40 on the afternoon of Friday, October 7th, getting their greasy gains before making a slick getaway.
Officials searching for man who never resurfaced after boat overturned in Georgia lake
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — Monroe County officials responded to a possible drowning with a man currently missing. Richard Mercer of Monroe County was on a small boat at Lake Juliette with a woman when the boat capsized just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of National Resources.
13WMAZ
