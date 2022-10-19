Read full article on original website
CITY OF LEVELLAND FACES LOSS OF LIFE
Long Caption CITYOFLEVELLANDFACESLOSSOFLIFE– A two vehicle collision on Highway 385 roughly two miles north of Levelland resulted in one fatality. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, City of Levelland Animal Control officers were working and parked northbound on the improved shoulder of Highway 385. A pickup truck heading northbound drifted into the shoulder and collided with the Animal Control vehicle. Animal Control officer and driver of the city vehicle, Crystal Jeanette Goforth, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Animal Control officer and passenger Jonathan David Corder, 41, was transported to UMC in Lubbock for severe injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Covenant Hospital in Levelland. (Staff Photo by DeeLaine Ruiz)
2 dead in Thursday crash identified by Texas DPS
Update: (5:57 p.m.) AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the two individuals who died in the Thursday morning crash on I-27, around three miles south of Amarillo. According to a news release, two Portales, New Mexico residents who were traveling in the 2022 Nissan Sentra […]
South Plains warmth and wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
WILDCATS BRING HOME 10TH CONSECUTIVE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
The Clovis High School Marching Band won the state championship in competition at the Saturday at the 44th Zia Marching Fiesta, locking in its 10th consecutive claim to the coveted title and 20th state championship overall. The win came following stand-out performance in preliminary competition which garnered the Wildcat band...
