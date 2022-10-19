Read full article on original website
WOLF
Luzerne Co. Treatment Court offering graduates a fresh start
LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Today eight Luzerne County residents graduated from Treatment Court, a special program for adults who have been charged with non-violent criminal offenses related to their addiction to drugs or alcohol. “This program meant the world to me," said Megan Vanderburg of Plains, who graduated today...
WOLF
Schuylkill County DA requests grant due to higher gun crime rates
Pottsville, Schuylkill County — A rise in gun crimes in Schuylkill County has the District attorney’s office taking action. They’ve put in an application for Pennsylvania’s gun violence investigation and prosecution grant. Michael A. O'Pake is Schuylkill's district attorney. “We have a situation, and it’s state-wide,...
WOLF
Convicted felon from Scranton pleads guilty to weapon charge
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition pled guilty to having both in Lackawanna County after police seized them from his vehicle earlier this year. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 50-year-old Yasin Abdul-Mattin, of Scranton, pled guilty on Thursday...
WOLF
Some Residents of a Scranton Apartment Building Have not Received Mail in Months
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One apartment complex in Lackawanna County has seen delays in mail delivery and even items being returned to their original sender in the past few months. It's not sitting well with those who depend on the U.S. Postal system to deliver important medications, among other things.
WOLF
Four from Philadelphia accused of using fake money at Lackawanna, Luzerne Co. stores
(WOLF) — Four people from Philadelphia have been charged for allegedly passing more than $2,800 in counterfeit bills at stores throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The suspects include 18-year-old Brinayah Clark, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Kendall Rawls, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din of Snellville, Georgia, and 21-year-old Jaquan Underwood, of Philadelphia.
WOLF
Multiple mailboxes vandalized in Monroe County
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating the vandalism of several mailboxes throughout Chestnut Hill Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a vandal, or vandals, damaged three mailboxes on Palisades Drive with a blunt object sometime between midnight and 7 AM on Monday. The damage to the...
WOLF
Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil from Tannersville business
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after police say they were caught stealing cooking oil from a business in Tannersville. According to Pocono Township Police, officers were dispatched to the business around 8:45 AM for a report that two black men were stealing cooking oil from the back of the building.
WOLF
Cartwright announces funding for new police hires
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Representative Matt Cartwright announced three police departments in N E P A will receive one point twelve million dollars total for new hires. Cartwright was is Wilkes-Barre with the Wilkes-Barre Mayor, Pittston Mayor and Pocono Township detective to talk about the grant. Pittston will hire...
WOLF
13-year-old charged with making threats to school
MIFFLINBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats to one school in the Mifflinburg Area School District. According to a release by the Mifflinburg School District, school police officers and Mifflinburg Police investigated and 'dealt with' the threat and those involved accordingly.
WOLF
One man taken into custody for armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody in Luzerne County following an armed robbery early Friday morning. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 600 block of Hazle Street around 3:30 AM after a 'hold up' alarm was activated from inside the store.
WOLF
Mother faces multiple charges, accused of DUI with child in vehicle
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A woman was arrested by Pocono Township Police on Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence with her 8-year-old child in the car. According to police, shortly after 6 PM on October 16th, officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a reported disabled vehicle.
WOLF
Previously escaped inmate faces additional charges for threatening President Biden
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — An inmate who escaped from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility earlier this year is facing additional charges after officials say he threatened President Joe Biden and other White House officials from inside the prison. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on October...
WOLF
Vaping rally held outside Lackawanna Co. business Friday
Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Clearing up the misconceptions about vaping. That was the goal of a the 'We Vape We Vote' national bus tour, which stopped in front of the Infamous Vape Shop on Pittston Avenue in Scranton Friday afternoon. There message is that vaping is safer than cigarettes and...
WOLF
Police search for gas station burglary suspect
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police in Plains Township are investigating an overnight burglary at a gas station. Investigators say the incident took place at the Liberty Exxon gas station just after 1 AM on Thursday. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911...
WOLF
NEPA Parent Pathways Program
NEPA (WOLF) — Misericordia University held a press conference Thursday to announce the NEPA Parent Pathways Program. The program is designed to provide aid to single-parent families living in poverty. It will create new access points for families to engage in higher education, training and high-skill trades. Katherine Pohlidal,...
WOLF
Explore Schuylkill will start development on county craft beverage trail app
Pottsville, Schuylkill County — Governor Wolf has announced 1.7 million dollars in grants towards the alcohol industry in the Commonwealth. Schuylkill's tourism board was one of the 27 to receive the funding. Explore Schuylkill will receive over $26,000 dollars. They plan to use the money to make an app...
WOLF
Swoyersville man returns home after volunteering in Ukraine for 11 weeks
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A retired Police officer from Swoyersville returned to the U.S. after spending 11 weeks helping others in war-torn Ukraine. While there Daniel Griffin helped build medical stations, worked in logistics carrying medical supplies from Poland, and helped refugees flee Ukraine. “It’s evolving, you know,...
WOLF
Poll Workers May be Needed in the Upcoming Election
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “Well, if you don’t vote, you don’t really have a say” says Leslie and Beverly Allen of Monroe County. The November midterm election is just two weeks away. Ballot boxes in Monroe County are already starting to fill up ahead of the election with mail -in and absentee ballots.
WOLF
Man faces attempted homicide charges after standoff with police
LONG POND, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after police say he attempted to stab a woman multiple times and shot at police. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Long Pond on Thursday for a domestic dispute involving a knife.
WOLF
Spooky Scavenger Hunt in Local Lackawanna County Cemeteries
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — Looking for something spooky to do?. What’s better than a scavenger hunt in 8 cemeteries within Lackawanna County. The Lackawanna County Historical Society’s 2022 hunt, “Guys, Gals and Graves” takes guests on an interactive adventure to unique burials to learn local history.
