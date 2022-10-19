ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Luzerne Co. Treatment Court offering graduates a fresh start

LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Today eight Luzerne County residents graduated from Treatment Court, a special program for adults who have been charged with non-violent criminal offenses related to their addiction to drugs or alcohol. “This program meant the world to me," said Megan Vanderburg of Plains, who graduated today...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill County DA requests grant due to higher gun crime rates

Pottsville, Schuylkill County — A rise in gun crimes in Schuylkill County has the District attorney’s office taking action. They’ve put in an application for Pennsylvania’s gun violence investigation and prosecution grant. Michael A. O'Pake is Schuylkill's district attorney. “We have a situation, and it’s state-wide,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Convicted felon from Scranton pleads guilty to weapon charge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition pled guilty to having both in Lackawanna County after police seized them from his vehicle earlier this year. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 50-year-old Yasin Abdul-Mattin, of Scranton, pled guilty on Thursday...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Four from Philadelphia accused of using fake money at Lackawanna, Luzerne Co. stores

(WOLF) — Four people from Philadelphia have been charged for allegedly passing more than $2,800 in counterfeit bills at stores throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The suspects include 18-year-old Brinayah Clark, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Kendall Rawls, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din of Snellville, Georgia, and 21-year-old Jaquan Underwood, of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOLF

Multiple mailboxes vandalized in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating the vandalism of several mailboxes throughout Chestnut Hill Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a vandal, or vandals, damaged three mailboxes on Palisades Drive with a blunt object sometime between midnight and 7 AM on Monday. The damage to the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil from Tannersville business

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after police say they were caught stealing cooking oil from a business in Tannersville. According to Pocono Township Police, officers were dispatched to the business around 8:45 AM for a report that two black men were stealing cooking oil from the back of the building.
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Cartwright announces funding for new police hires

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Representative Matt Cartwright announced three police departments in N E P A will receive one point twelve million dollars total for new hires. Cartwright was is Wilkes-Barre with the Wilkes-Barre Mayor, Pittston Mayor and Pocono Township detective to talk about the grant. Pittston will hire...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

13-year-old charged with making threats to school

MIFFLINBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats to one school in the Mifflinburg Area School District. According to a release by the Mifflinburg School District, school police officers and Mifflinburg Police investigated and 'dealt with' the threat and those involved accordingly.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WOLF

One man taken into custody for armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody in Luzerne County following an armed robbery early Friday morning. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 600 block of Hazle Street around 3:30 AM after a 'hold up' alarm was activated from inside the store.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Mother faces multiple charges, accused of DUI with child in vehicle

POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A woman was arrested by Pocono Township Police on Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence with her 8-year-old child in the car. According to police, shortly after 6 PM on October 16th, officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a reported disabled vehicle.
SWIFTWATER, PA
WOLF

Vaping rally held outside Lackawanna Co. business Friday

Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Clearing up the misconceptions about vaping. That was the goal of a the 'We Vape We Vote' national bus tour, which stopped in front of the Infamous Vape Shop on Pittston Avenue in Scranton Friday afternoon. There message is that vaping is safer than cigarettes and...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Police search for gas station burglary suspect

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police in Plains Township are investigating an overnight burglary at a gas station. Investigators say the incident took place at the Liberty Exxon gas station just after 1 AM on Thursday. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

NEPA Parent Pathways Program

NEPA (WOLF) — Misericordia University held a press conference Thursday to announce the NEPA Parent Pathways Program. The program is designed to provide aid to single-parent families living in poverty. It will create new access points for families to engage in higher education, training and high-skill trades. Katherine Pohlidal,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Swoyersville man returns home after volunteering in Ukraine for 11 weeks

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A retired Police officer from Swoyersville returned to the U.S. after spending 11 weeks helping others in war-torn Ukraine. While there Daniel Griffin helped build medical stations, worked in logistics carrying medical supplies from Poland, and helped refugees flee Ukraine. “It’s evolving, you know,...
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Poll Workers May be Needed in the Upcoming Election

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “Well, if you don’t vote, you don’t really have a say” says Leslie and Beverly Allen of Monroe County. The November midterm election is just two weeks away. Ballot boxes in Monroe County are already starting to fill up ahead of the election with mail -in and absentee ballots.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man faces attempted homicide charges after standoff with police

LONG POND, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after police say he attempted to stab a woman multiple times and shot at police. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Long Pond on Thursday for a domestic dispute involving a knife.
LONG POND, PA
WOLF

Spooky Scavenger Hunt in Local Lackawanna County Cemeteries

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — Looking for something spooky to do?. What’s better than a scavenger hunt in 8 cemeteries within Lackawanna County. The Lackawanna County Historical Society’s 2022 hunt, “Guys, Gals and Graves” takes guests on an interactive adventure to unique burials to learn local history.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy