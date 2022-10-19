Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Doctors urge flu shots after large spike in Montgomery County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year, Gerald and Nancy Sanetznik head to the pharmacy. “We got our flu shots two weeks ago,” said Nancy Sanetznik. The couple won’t take chances when it comes to their health, especially during flu season. “We still go to church and we’re involved...
WKYT 27
Lex and Georgetown police pursue shooting suspects, one arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are working with the Georgetown police department to investigate a shooting that preceded a car chase early Saturday morning. According to police, Georgetown officers responded to Chambers Avenue at around 1:30 am on Saturday morning and found a person who had been shot in the leg. The injury is non-life-threatening.
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI will push Bardstown search into 5th day
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The renewed search in the Crystal Rogers investigation will go at least another day longer than expected. The FBI has been in Bardstown since Monday focused on a farm where the mother of five was last seen alive back in 2015. The farm has ties to...
Wave 3
Two law enforcement veterans racing for Clark County Sheriff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two law enforcement veterans are vying for the job of Clark County Sheriff. On one side, you have a former federal officer with three decades of experience. On the other side, you have a current Clark County Sheriff Deputy that has worked there his entire adult...
fox56news.com
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers for help identifying alleged bank robber
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, police need help to identify a bank robber. “It doesn’t appear he made any attempt whatsoever to hide any of his facial features,” said Lexington police Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. So, you’d think circulating a photo...
WKYT 27
ONE Lexington announces its strategic plan to address crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and other community leaders came together in downtown Lexington on Friday morning to announce the completion of the ONE Lexington strategic plan. “We truly honor the process of building this plan by not only using evidence-based research, not only using things that have...
fox56news.com
2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
WKYT 27
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
WKYT 27
FCPS student charged with assaulting bus driver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Public Schools are investigating an incident on a school bus involving a bus driver and a student. According to Lexington police, the incident happened at around 4:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Police say that the bus driver reported being...
WKYT 27
Retired Lexington firefighter “pins” his daughter during recruit graduation ceremony
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of training, Lexington Firefighter class number 70 is ready to serve the city. This class has a unique story. For the first time in the department’s 151 years of service, a female recruit will follow in her father’s footsteps and become a Lexington Firefighter.
WKYT 27
Arraignment for murder suspect accused of shooting someone with AR-15
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect accused of shooting someone with an AR-15 was in court today. Keith Denton is accused of killing Kadage Albert Byishimo. Detectives say back in July, Denton was having a heated phone conversation in his girlfriend’s apartment on Quinton Court when he fired a single shot through the floor. The bullet hit Byshimo, who was next to his infant.
Biden: $74 million investment to create union jobs in Ky.
The Biden administration has announced a $74, 252,680 investment to create "good-paying" union jobs and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Kentucky.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky children's hospitals reporting uptick in RSV cases ahead of winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Before the season’s peak, hospitals around Kentucky are reporting twice the number of Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients than last year. Doctors say this is a growing problem that’s cause for some concern. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is seeing more RSV patients...
WKYT 27
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
WTVQ
Cafe and bakery closing doors after facing inflation, rent and employment issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington bakery and café specializing in the needs of those with celiac disease or gluten allergies will be closing its doors. Denise Walsh, the owner of Gluten Free Miracles, posted a video on social media breaking the news to customers about the closure of Gluten Free Miracles.
WKYT 27
Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
fox56news.com
1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $74 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Kentucky today to announce a $74,252,680 investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands (AML) in the state. This is the first award from the $725 million in Fiscal Year 2022 funding the Department of the Interior has made available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation this year. Additional awards will be made to eligible entities on a rolling basis as they apply.
WKYT 27
The current state of Lexington’s housing market
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Fayette County property valuation administrator, there is a decline in the number of homes being sold since the beginning of 2022, and people in the market for a home right now say it’s been a long journey. “With our kind of rapid...
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
