ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Lex and Georgetown police pursue shooting suspects, one arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are working with the Georgetown police department to investigate a shooting that preceded a car chase early Saturday morning. According to police, Georgetown officers responded to Chambers Avenue at around 1:30 am on Saturday morning and found a person who had been shot in the leg. The injury is non-life-threatening.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Two law enforcement veterans racing for Clark County Sheriff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two law enforcement veterans are vying for the job of Clark County Sheriff. On one side, you have a former federal officer with three decades of experience. On the other side, you have a current Clark County Sheriff Deputy that has worked there his entire adult...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

ONE Lexington announces its strategic plan to address crime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and other community leaders came together in downtown Lexington on Friday morning to announce the completion of the ONE Lexington strategic plan. “We truly honor the process of building this plan by not only using evidence-based research, not only using things that have...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS student charged with assaulting bus driver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Public Schools are investigating an incident on a school bus involving a bus driver and a student. According to Lexington police, the incident happened at around 4:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Police say that the bus driver reported being...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Arraignment for murder suspect accused of shooting someone with AR-15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect accused of shooting someone with an AR-15 was in court today. Keith Denton is accused of killing Kadage Albert Byishimo. Detectives say back in July, Denton was having a heated phone conversation in his girlfriend’s apartment on Quinton Court when he fired a single shot through the floor. The bullet hit Byshimo, who was next to his infant.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
FRANKFORT, KY
doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $74 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Kentucky today to announce a $74,252,680 investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands (AML) in the state. This is the first award from the $725 million in Fiscal Year 2022 funding the Department of the Interior has made available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation this year. Additional awards will be made to eligible entities on a rolling basis as they apply.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

The current state of Lexington’s housing market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Fayette County property valuation administrator, there is a decline in the number of homes being sold since the beginning of 2022, and people in the market for a home right now say it’s been a long journey. “With our kind of rapid...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy