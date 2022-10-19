ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

WFMJ.com

Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan

Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren development set to be city's largest investment in 75 years

The city of Warren is preparing to construct its largest project the city has seen in years. Funds for Warren's Future administrator, Dennis Blank, is partnering with Springboro-based company, Dillon LLC to complete the $150 million project. Blank provided limited details on the location and start date, but says the...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Austintown trucking company feels pinch of inflation, supply chain

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trucking industry has experienced a lot over the past year. Now, high fuel prices are an issue and the supply chain is still suffering. Around a year ago, the trucking industry struggled with moving goods. Barges couldn’t deliver materials to land, creating delays in shipments. Ron Myers and Cathy Caldwell own Southwind Truck Lines in Austintown. They’ve had to adjust how they do business.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

New Waterford factory plans expansion, new jobs

A Columbiana County steel fabricating is expanding and preparing to hire new workers. Business at 'Steelcon' in New Waterford is so good, they can't keep up with incoming orders. "Right now, we just don't have the room to service the contracts we have right now. We are actually having to...
NEW WATERFORD, OH
WYTV.com

West Branch Schools seeking 1st levy since ’90s

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – An earned income tax levy is on the ballot for West Branch Schools this election. If passed, it’ll net the school $1.3 million per year. The West Branch Local School District is seeking its first levy since the ’90s. The levy is 0.5...
BELOIT, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Commissioners deny road vacation request

Lori Henning, left, and Kathy Pasquerilla make points to Brookfield Road Supt. Jaime Fredenburg, in hat, and their attorney, James Hoffman III, at a Sept. 29 public viewing, a step in the request by Henning, Pasquerilla and others to vacate a portion of Jessie Road in the Stevenson Heights neighborhood.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Columbiana County farm experiments with drone seeding

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jan Douglass vividly remembers the day of her epiphany. It was in May 2019. Hard, fast rains had been pounding her farm for days in a row. The land had been farmed in a traditional corn and soybean rotation with no cover crops. The ground was bare at the time.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown councilman frustrated over ARP fund allocation approval

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday evening, Youngstown city council approved the spending of $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan money to be spent on the North and South sides. So far, Youngstown’s Board of Control, which consists of the mayor and the law and finance directors, has approved only...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Open house sheds light on safety issues at Canfield school

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Canfield Local School District held an open house at Hilltop Elementary. It was part of an initiative to educate the public on why school officials say they need money to improve the schools. Leaking ceilings, classrooms without doors, thin walls and exterior...
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville dentist, a ‘sovereign citizen’ who argued at trial he was exempt from paying taxes, found guilty of tax evasion

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A jury on Wednesday found a Strongsville dentist, who hasn’t paid federal income taxes since 1992, guilty of tax evasion. The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for less than two hours before finding Douglas Smith, a self-described “sovereign citizen,” guilty of four tax-evasion charges.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles issues boil alert after water restoration

The City of Niles issued a boil alert Thursday evening following the restoration of water to Warren Avenue, Emma Street and Cardigan Street. The boil alert is in effect for all of Cardigan Street, Emma Street and Warren Avenue between Hyde and Hunter Avenues. The alert is in effect until...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

2 set sights on new 14th District seat in Trumbull County

(WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be among those in five counties deciding who’ll represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. Under Ohio’s new congressional district map, all of Trumbull County is now included in the 14th District. There are two candidates running for the seat.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman works to warm up school while awaiting repairs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is working to resolve a boiler issue and figures to have it fixed within a couple of weeks. Center Intermediate School has been a bit frosty the last couple of days. The temperature is low when students arrive and then heats up a little bit as the rooms fill up.
BOARDMAN, OH

