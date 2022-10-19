Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan
Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
Activity happening around new Meijer in Trumbull Co.
Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
WFMJ.com
Warren development set to be city's largest investment in 75 years
The city of Warren is preparing to construct its largest project the city has seen in years. Funds for Warren's Future administrator, Dennis Blank, is partnering with Springboro-based company, Dillon LLC to complete the $150 million project. Blank provided limited details on the location and start date, but says the...
WYTV.com
Austintown trucking company feels pinch of inflation, supply chain
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trucking industry has experienced a lot over the past year. Now, high fuel prices are an issue and the supply chain is still suffering. Around a year ago, the trucking industry struggled with moving goods. Barges couldn’t deliver materials to land, creating delays in shipments. Ron Myers and Cathy Caldwell own Southwind Truck Lines in Austintown. They’ve had to adjust how they do business.
WFMJ.com
New Waterford factory plans expansion, new jobs
A Columbiana County steel fabricating is expanding and preparing to hire new workers. Business at 'Steelcon' in New Waterford is so good, they can't keep up with incoming orders. "Right now, we just don't have the room to service the contracts we have right now. We are actually having to...
WYTV.com
West Branch Schools seeking 1st levy since ’90s
BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – An earned income tax levy is on the ballot for West Branch Schools this election. If passed, it’ll net the school $1.3 million per year. The West Branch Local School District is seeking its first levy since the ’90s. The levy is 0.5...
Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant
The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents.
newsonthegreen.com
Commissioners deny road vacation request
Lori Henning, left, and Kathy Pasquerilla make points to Brookfield Road Supt. Jaime Fredenburg, in hat, and their attorney, James Hoffman III, at a Sept. 29 public viewing, a step in the request by Henning, Pasquerilla and others to vacate a portion of Jessie Road in the Stevenson Heights neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
‘Step Forward’ steps up to help families pay their energy bills this winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County residents can now apply to the non-profit Step Forward Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program for heat assistance. Applications will be accepted through the end of March 2023. The program helps residents who face disconnection, have been disconnected, or have less than a 25 percent...
Farm and Dairy
Columbiana County farm experiments with drone seeding
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jan Douglass vividly remembers the day of her epiphany. It was in May 2019. Hard, fast rains had been pounding her farm for days in a row. The land had been farmed in a traditional corn and soybean rotation with no cover crops. The ground was bare at the time.
WYTV.com
Youngstown councilman frustrated over ARP fund allocation approval
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday evening, Youngstown city council approved the spending of $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan money to be spent on the North and South sides. So far, Youngstown’s Board of Control, which consists of the mayor and the law and finance directors, has approved only...
WYTV.com
Open house sheds light on safety issues at Canfield school
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Canfield Local School District held an open house at Hilltop Elementary. It was part of an initiative to educate the public on why school officials say they need money to improve the schools. Leaking ceilings, classrooms without doors, thin walls and exterior...
ODOT to move forward with State Route 8 bridge replacement in fall of 2023
AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation on Friday announced that it will move forward with replacing the State Route 8 bridge beginning next fall. The 69-year-old bridge supports more than 115,000 vehicles a day and serves as an important conduit for commuters and commerce in Northeast Ohio, according to ODOT.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
Ohio River has an alarming increase of small plastic ‘nurdles’ according to researchers
A regular monitoring of water quality and floating plastics in the Ohio River in Beaver County revealed a major surge in the small plastic pellets known as nurdles, and a change in their appearance, according to researchers A nurdle is a very small pellet of plastic that serves as raw material in the manufacture of […]
Strongsville dentist, a ‘sovereign citizen’ who argued at trial he was exempt from paying taxes, found guilty of tax evasion
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A jury on Wednesday found a Strongsville dentist, who hasn’t paid federal income taxes since 1992, guilty of tax evasion. The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for less than two hours before finding Douglas Smith, a self-described “sovereign citizen,” guilty of four tax-evasion charges.
WFMJ.com
Niles issues boil alert after water restoration
The City of Niles issued a boil alert Thursday evening following the restoration of water to Warren Avenue, Emma Street and Cardigan Street. The boil alert is in effect for all of Cardigan Street, Emma Street and Warren Avenue between Hyde and Hunter Avenues. The alert is in effect until...
WYTV.com
2 set sights on new 14th District seat in Trumbull County
(WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be among those in five counties deciding who’ll represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. Under Ohio’s new congressional district map, all of Trumbull County is now included in the 14th District. There are two candidates running for the seat.
WYTV.com
Boardman works to warm up school while awaiting repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is working to resolve a boiler issue and figures to have it fixed within a couple of weeks. Center Intermediate School has been a bit frosty the last couple of days. The temperature is low when students arrive and then heats up a little bit as the rooms fill up.
