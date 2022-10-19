Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
6abc
Nick Castellanos rocks a glove for his pre-Game 3 fit
Pregame fashion has been getting more and more attention these days, as players in every sport look to out-do one another's style. Think LeBron James rocking an all-white suit before a Los Angeles Lakers game, or Lamar Jackson showing out with a puffy jacket and chain on Sundays. Philadelphia Phillies...
6abc
Phillies cash in on Padres' massive errors in NLCS Game 2
Putting the ball in play can often lead to good things, regardless of the quality of contact. The Philadelphia Phillies showed that in the second inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, when they scored four runs on balls that either weren't hit hard or should've been handled.
6abc
MLB championship series Saturday: Live updates, highlights, takeaways
The 2022 MLB playoffsare down to just four teams, each vying for a spot in this year's World Series. The American League Championship Series shifts to the Bronx for Game 3 of the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees. Houston won the first two games at home and holds a 2-0 lead.
6abc
Phillies, Eagles, Flyers keep winning; Gritty proclaims Philly's dominance
It is a great time to be a fan of Philadelphia sports. The city's teams just keep winning. Let's start with the Philadelphia Phillies. They are three wins from reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009. Philadelphia took Game 1 of the NLCS Tuesday, beating the San Diego Padres 2-0, and saw a monstrous home run from Kyle Schwarber that's still flying.
6abc
Padres' bats come alive in Game 2 comeback win to even NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- Juan Soto and Josh Hader absorbed most of the attention, but Brandon Drury and Josh Bell were in-season acquisitions of similar importance to the San Diego Padres-- a belief further emphasized by Fernando Tatis Jr.'s ensuing suspension. Drury and Bell represented key power bats in the middle...
Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Life and Career Celebrated at LA Lakers Home Opener
During their home opener, the Lakers paid tribute to former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who passed away in August at the age of 94.
6abc
Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati to make MLS East finals return
Leon Flach scored his first competitive goal of the year and the second of his MLS career to lift the Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 victory over visiting FC Cincinnati in their Eastern Conference semifinal on Thursday night. Flach's goal lifts East top seed Philadelphia (19-5-10, 67 points) to their...
