ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice News

Richmond City Council retools recreation vehicle ordinance

Richmond City Council took steps toward relaxing the definition of a recreational vehicle in the city’s zoning ordinance on Oct. 17, when it approved the first reading of an ordnance amendment. During a regular meeting, the council approved the introduction and first reading of ordinance 156-32. This would amend...
RICHMOND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Fix the Roads? Get Ready on I-696 – Screamin’ Scott

Be careful what you wish for, as a major rebuild planned by M-DOT is set for I-696. If you think getting home from work is a challenge now, get Tylenol ready for this headache. This job will not be a simple patch job either. M-DOT got some Washington big bucks...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Van Dyke manhole project causes traffic frustrations

WARREN — Commuters who use Van Dyke Avenue in Warren might want to seek an alternate route this month. In early October, construction began on a stretch of Van Dyke Avenue between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads to repair aging concrete around manholes. “The aging concrete around the...
WARREN, MI
HometownLife.com

Plans for two new warehouses first approved decades ago move forward in southern Canton

More industry is coming to the south side of Canton Township 25 years after several original approvals were granted. The township's planning commission recently reviewed plans to construct two warehouses along Haggerty Circle, located west of Haggerty and north of Michigan Avenue in the Haggerty II Corporate Park. The new buildings — which would be located on the eastern portion of the property — would be more than 37,000 square feet each in size.
CANTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining

As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions

It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man faints, hits head in restaurant parking lot

WYANDOTTE — A 62-year-old Trenton man passed out and hit his head the night of Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Pancho’s II Mexican Restaurant, 3860 Biddle Ave. Surveillance camera footage showed that a medical issue caused the man to pass out, and he never made it inside the restaurant to pick up his carryout order.
TRENTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Center Line investigating ‘phallic, racist, homophobic’ graffiti found on private, public property

CENTER LINE, Mich. – Authorities are investigating graffiti found on private fencing and public structures in Center Line that was said to be phallic, racist and homophobic. Center Line officials announced Tuesday, Oct. 18, that an investigation has been launched into malicious destruction of property of private fencing on Potomac Avenue and a sound barrier wall on 11 Mile Road. The city manager reportedly filed a formal complaint on behalf of the city after black and orange spray paint was found displaying “offensive symbols and words” on the private and public properties.
CENTER LINE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy