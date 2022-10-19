Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voice News
Richmond City Council retools recreation vehicle ordinance
Richmond City Council took steps toward relaxing the definition of a recreational vehicle in the city’s zoning ordinance on Oct. 17, when it approved the first reading of an ordnance amendment. During a regular meeting, the council approved the introduction and first reading of ordinance 156-32. This would amend...
Large gas main break closes Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, drivers told to avoid the area
Officials in Bloomfield Township are telling people to avoid northbound Telegraph Road at Hickory Grove as they work to repair a large gas main break. Drivers should use an alternate route.
fox2detroit.com
Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
wrif.com
Fix the Roads? Get Ready on I-696 – Screamin’ Scott
Be careful what you wish for, as a major rebuild planned by M-DOT is set for I-696. If you think getting home from work is a challenge now, get Tylenol ready for this headache. This job will not be a simple patch job either. M-DOT got some Washington big bucks...
Heads up Metro Detroit drivers! Multiple freeway closures this weekend, including new I-696 project
Drivers in Metro Detroit will be dealing with numerous freeway closures across the area this weekend, including the start of the first phase of a long-term project on I-696.
candgnews.com
Van Dyke manhole project causes traffic frustrations
WARREN — Commuters who use Van Dyke Avenue in Warren might want to seek an alternate route this month. In early October, construction began on a stretch of Van Dyke Avenue between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads to repair aging concrete around manholes. “The aging concrete around the...
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster's remains not found during landfill search; police still seeking charges
Despite an unsuccessful search for Zion Foster's body at an Macomb County landfill, Detroit police said they are compiling evidence and hope to secure charges against her cousin. Jaylin Brazier said he threw Foster's body in a dumpster after she died.
HometownLife.com
Plans for two new warehouses first approved decades ago move forward in southern Canton
More industry is coming to the south side of Canton Township 25 years after several original approvals were granted. The township's planning commission recently reviewed plans to construct two warehouses along Haggerty Circle, located west of Haggerty and north of Michigan Avenue in the Haggerty II Corporate Park. The new buildings — which would be located on the eastern portion of the property — would be more than 37,000 square feet each in size.
HometownLife.com
Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining
As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gov. Whitmer creates committee to review Michigan’s residential youth facilities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new committee meant to make sure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system get the help they need. The new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work to improve staff retention and create standards for all facilities. The group will meet quarterly after its membership has been finalized.
thesuntimesnews.com
Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions
It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
Downed power line starts fire, blocks intersection in Westland
A downed power line has started a fire and is currently causing traffic delays in Westland. The intersection of Merriman Road and Cherry Hill is blocked. Detroit Fire is onsite working to put out the flames.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: Where, what to know
Three major freeways in Metro Detroit will have closures this weekend, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24. I-75: Northbound I-75 closed from 8 Mile Road to I-375, from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. I-94: Eastbound I-94 closed from US-12 (Michigan Ave) to Cecil Street, from Friday at...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed during dispute at Hazel Park LG plant
A man was shot and killed by another employee during a dispute at the Hazel Park LG plant. The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.
downriversundaytimes.com
Man faints, hits head in restaurant parking lot
WYANDOTTE — A 62-year-old Trenton man passed out and hit his head the night of Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Pancho’s II Mexican Restaurant, 3860 Biddle Ave. Surveillance camera footage showed that a medical issue caused the man to pass out, and he never made it inside the restaurant to pick up his carryout order.
fox2detroit.com
Romeo's Tillson Street Halloween display helps the community with more than just cheer
For the surrounding community, Tillson street is more than skeletons, werewolves, and monsters. Its also a fundraiser helping different programs at the local high school and veterans.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster disappearance: Police detail timeline after months of searching Macomb County landfill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said Friday that Zion Foster's body was not found after months of searching a Macomb County landfill. The decision was made last week to stop looking for the teen's body. Investigators had been searching for the 17-year-old's remains after her cousin said she died,...
wdet.org
What you need to know about Oakland County’s voluntary gun buyback program
Compared with other rich countries, America has by far the most gun violence — homicide cases, suicides and gun accidents are higher in the U.S. than anywhere else. There’s a simple reason for that: There are a lot of guns, and relatively little legislation constraining gun access. National...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Center Line investigating ‘phallic, racist, homophobic’ graffiti found on private, public property
CENTER LINE, Mich. – Authorities are investigating graffiti found on private fencing and public structures in Center Line that was said to be phallic, racist and homophobic. Center Line officials announced Tuesday, Oct. 18, that an investigation has been launched into malicious destruction of property of private fencing on Potomac Avenue and a sound barrier wall on 11 Mile Road. The city manager reportedly filed a formal complaint on behalf of the city after black and orange spray paint was found displaying “offensive symbols and words” on the private and public properties.
