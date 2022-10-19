Freedom Express bus tour in Philly focuses on voting to fight threats to democracy

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — POWER Interfaith, a grassroots organization of over 50 congregations, took their commitment to racial justice on the road.

Their trip centers around combating what they call the threat white Christian nationalism poses to democracy.

“Thank you for coming to the launch of the Freedom Express Bus Tour,” said Bishop Dwayne Royster of POWER Interfaith to begin the 16-day statewide bus tour that began at the historic Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Center City.

“Across Pennsylvania, white Christian nationalism is literally on the ballot this fall.”

Royster said the tour is bringing together people of multiple races and faiths from across the commonwealth.

“We are Muslim, Jewish, Christian, ethical humanists, Society of Friends, Unitarian, verseless and others,” said Royster.

“These are perilous times for our state and country. There are numerous threats on the horizon, not limited to the rights of human beings to participate fully in our democracy .”

“We are deeply concerned, not just about what’s happening in Philadelphia, but across the state,” said Mark Kelly Tyler, pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church.

He says hate crimes are on the rise, and politicians who support it are louder than ever.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says Pennsylvania saw a 210% increase in hate crimes last year . The state recently made available $5 million for nonprofit organizations frequently targeted by hate crimes .

The group says they are focusing on marginalized communities with their campaign.

“Hatred against anyone, whether anti-Jewish, anti-Black, anti-gay and lesbian, whoever, it’s a threat to all of us,” said Tyler.

‘We are riding this bus together to stand up and speak up for everyone who feels their back is against the wall.”

He said voting in the November midterm election is paramount, and added the Freedom Express bus tour is meant to bring people together with the hope that they will be inspired to vote this coming election.

“We are committed to making Pennsylvania a state of opportunity where all of its people can thrive,” said Royster.

The bus will be in Philadelphia and surrounding counties this week. Then it travels to meet voters in Pittsburgh.