Overnight chill: New Jersey residents get first taste of colder weather this season

Temperatures have dropped around New Jersey.

Conditions Tuesday afternoon were in the mid-60s but dropped into the 40s by the evening hours.

Some local restaurants were still able to have outdoor diners, while the weather was a bit warmer. Many still plan to have outdoor dining through the winter months – including a gelato shop in downtown Englewood. The owners say they will put up outdoor heaters next month.

“We’re all about ambiance. It’s not just gelato – we have delicious gelato – but the outdoor scene is really what makes our place unique,” says Riki Berkman, of Bianco Nero Gelato.

Freeze warnings and advisories are in place for parts of the state into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service is reminding New Jersey residents to take steps to protect their plants. Sensitive ones should be brought inside if possible. Homeowners should be cautious of freezing or burst pipes.

And anyone who must be outdoors is urged to dress in layers and limit exposure of bare skin to the elements.