Abortion ruling is significant factor in voters' decisions, next to economy poll finds

Election Day is three weeks away, and something that happened four months ago has become one of the most hotly debated issues during the campaign season.



Though the decision was anticipated, pediatrician Eve Krief says she was still stunned and disappointed by the Supreme Court's ruling that now allows each state to decide whether abortion should be legal.



"What we do in our society should always benefit the health and well-being of individuals, and banning abortions does not do that. It does the opposite," said Krief.



Following the Supreme Court decision in June, there was an uptick in women registering to vote, especially young women.



If that translates into more women showing up at the polls next month, it's expected to have an impact.



"I think in districts that are toss-up districts on the island, I think Roe v. Wade is the difference," said Jerry Kremer, a political analyst.

Debbie Walsh is director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.



"It may well be that while the economy still reigns supreme, the abortion issue may be something that fires folks up enough to turn out and to vote," said Walsh.



But not all those fired-up voters are upset over the Supreme Court decision.



Jo-Ellen Spellman, of Lake Ronkonkoma, says she's coming out on Election Day to support pro-life candidates and says she applauds the Supreme Court decision.



But for pediatrician Eve Krief and other pro-choice advocates, winning back a right women had for nearly 50 years is their mission this Election Day.



In a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, 26% of voters said the economy was the most critical issue facing the country now, compared with 5% who said abortion.