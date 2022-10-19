ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Abortion ruling is significant factor in voters' decisions, next to economy poll finds

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqFuQ_0ieLFXU000

Election Day is three weeks away, and something that happened four months ago has become one of the most hotly debated issues during the campaign season.


Though the decision was anticipated, pediatrician Eve Krief says she was still stunned and disappointed by the Supreme Court's ruling that now allows each state to decide whether abortion should be legal.


"What we do in our society should always benefit the health and well-being of individuals, and banning abortions does not do that. It does the opposite," said Krief.


Following the Supreme Court decision in June, there was an uptick in women registering to vote, especially young women.


If that translates into more women showing up at the polls next month, it's expected to have an impact.


"I think in districts that are toss-up districts on the island, I think Roe v. Wade is the difference," said Jerry Kremer, a political analyst.
Debbie Walsh is director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.


"It may well be that while the economy still reigns supreme, the abortion issue may be something that fires folks up enough to turn out and to vote," said Walsh.


But not all those fired-up voters are upset over the Supreme Court decision.


Jo-Ellen Spellman, of Lake Ronkonkoma, says she's coming out on Election Day to support pro-life candidates and says she applauds the Supreme Court decision.


But for pediatrician Eve Krief and other pro-choice advocates, winning back a right women had for nearly 50 years is their mission this Election Day.


In a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, 26% of voters said the economy was the most critical issue facing the country now, compared with 5% who said abortion.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy