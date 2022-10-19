ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2j0Z_0ieLFWbH00

Charles Barkley says the Golden State Warriors' championship dynasty may go on longer because of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors have an incredibly solid plan to keep their championship dynasty going through the years by mixing extremely young and high-potential talent with their existing core of stars and veterans. While the veterans focus on winning, the young players provide more than capable bodies on the court to supplement players like Stephen Curry.

These high-potential youngsters have been the likes of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman. Charles Barkley believes this young talent, especially Kuminga and Wiseman, is the secret to the Warriors winning 3 to 4 more championships in the future,

"But with [Jordan] Poole and [Moses] Moody, Kuminga and Wiseman ... if those four guys, those other two guys already did their thing -- Poole and Moody. But if Kuminga and Wiseman play well, the Golden State Warriors could actually win the next three or four championships."

Moody and Kuminga struggled to get regular and meaningful minutes in the playoffs while Jordan Poole just got a $140 million payday . Wiseman sat out the entire season with injury and will hope to make the starting center role his own this season.

Will The Warriors Youth Movement Pan Out?

The Golden State Warriors transformed 2 bad seasons into a whole list of assets that they used to make the roster look nearly unbeatable. After losing Steph, Klay, and Draymond for most of the 2019-20 season, the Warriors tanked to the bottom of the West and drafted James Wiseman as the No. 2 pick in the next season.

Trading D'Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 draft pick led them to land Jonathan Kuminga and make their roster this hybrid mix of very young talent in the same locker room as multiple-time champions like Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Paying all the players while also paying the veterans won't be possible, so it will be interesting to see how the Warriors keep their roster afloat from one season to the next.

Comments / 6

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build

An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
TMZ.com

Steph Curry Absolutely Loses His Mind Over Damion Lee's Game-Winning Shot

Steph Curry was so pumped for his bro-in-law's game-winner on Wednesday night ... he woke up everyone in his house -- and nearly everyone in his neighborhood, too!!. Curry spent part of his off-night from the NBA watching the Suns vs. Mavericks ... and when Damion Lee -- his former Warriors teammate and the husband of his sister, Sydel -- sank an improbable shot to give Phoenix the dub, he absolutely lost his mind.
Larry Brown Sports

Ice Cube accuses NBA, ESPN of trying to destroy his league

Ice Cube is going after Adam Silver this time instead of Jerry Heller. Retired former NBA swingman Stephen Jackson took to social media recently with a message of support for the rapper and businessman Ice Cube. Jackson, who is now a head coach in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, also called on fans to come and attend BIG3 games.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy