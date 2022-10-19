Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO