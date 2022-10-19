ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic

Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Football: North Warren cruises past Pequannock, improves playoff standing

Angelo Fluri finished with 115 yards and a touchdown as North Warren dominated from the opening minutes of a 33-6 victory over Pequannock in Blairstown. North Warren (6-2) extends its winning streak to four games with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. Jared Van Valkenburg completed four passes, including a touchdown strike to Craig Shipps.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap

Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Football: Jefferson rolls past West Milford

Jefferson took a 21-6 win over West Milford, in West Milford. Jefferson (5-3) scored a passing touchdown in the opening quarter to take a 7-0 lead into the half, and then scored two more touchdowns through the air, one in the third, and the other in the fourth. Ayden Deane...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth

Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Football: Point Pleasant Boro defeats St. John Vianney in wild OT thriller

A game that began with a great gesture finished in dramatic fashion. Point Pleasant Boro clinched the Independence Division title in the Shore Conference and finished the regular season unbeaten as it defeated St. John Vianney 19-13 in overtime in Holmdel. With the win, the Panthers secured their second straight divisional crown and completed their first undefeated regular season since 2017.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap

Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
MEDFORD, NJ
Football: DePaul gets fifth-straight win as it defeats Delbarton

Freshman Derek Zammit threw touchdown passes to lead DePaul past Delbarton 21-10 in Wayne. QB Pat Grusser started the game for DePaul, going 6-6 and ending his drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to De’Zie Jones, putting the Spartans up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. Delbarton...
WAYNE, NJ
Camden Catholic defeats Absegami - Girls soccer recap

Danielle Leber had a goal and an assist as Camden Catholic defeated Absegami 3-1 in Cherry Hill. Bella Miller had a goal to go along with an assist as well with Dillan Sorino also scoring a goal. Ayana Jackson had seven saves. Camden Catholic (6-8-1) outshot Absegami 14-8 in the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap

Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
