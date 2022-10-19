Read full article on original website
Related
Four scores and seven seasons of dominance, as Pennington wins Mercer County title
When the Pennington boys soccer team, which started the year ranked top 10 nationally, went winless in its four games from September 17 to September 24, it was basically left for dead by most area boys soccer fans. The Red Hawks were too inexperienced, they said, after losing 11 All-Area...
Football: Hart tosses 3 TDs to lead Hunterdon Central past Perth Amboy
Hunterdon Central prepared to take on Perth Amboy in a game that had some playoff implications. In one of the most important games of the year, RJ Hart showed up for the Red Devils. Hart finished 9-for-15 and threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help Hunterdon Central cruise...
Tim McKeown leads first half barrage as Hopewell wins WJFL Capitol title
Even though one team came into Friday night’s key West Jersey Football League Capitol Division clash undefeated and the other had two losses, the equation for both teams was pretty simple. Win the game, and win the division title. For Hopewell Valley, a victory would mean an outright title,...
Maciolek, Bray team up to lead Bridgewater-Raritan past Old Bridge
In all likelihood, Bridgewater-Raritan did not need a win to reach the playoffs. But a victory can go a long way in establishing the confidence needed to make a postseason run. Bridgewater-Raritan put together its finest effort of the season on both sides of the ball, shutting out Old Bridge...
Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic
Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
Holy Spirit rallies from 21-point deficit, stuns Kingsway with TD in final minute
Holy Spirit High School football coach Andrew DiPasquale called it the greatest comeback he’d ever seen in his life. And maybe he’s just not old enough to remember Bills-Oliers, but the Spartans’ 31-27 victory over Kingsway on Friday night was still one for the ages. Spirit clinched...
Football: Steinert runs away from Lawrence during big second half
Ryan Belford scored a pair of touchdowns as Steinert cruised to a 31-7 victory over Lawrence in Lawrenceville. Belford scored his first touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 10-yard run. Steinert (4-3) extended the lead in the second quarter when Braeden Petro hit Joe Framo for a 30-yard score.
Football: North Warren cruises past Pequannock, improves playoff standing
Angelo Fluri finished with 115 yards and a touchdown as North Warren dominated from the opening minutes of a 33-6 victory over Pequannock in Blairstown. North Warren (6-2) extends its winning streak to four games with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. Jared Van Valkenburg completed four passes, including a touchdown strike to Craig Shipps.
Warren Hills football shuts out rival Hackettstown to secure spot in state playoffs
With a shot at postseason play on the line against its archrival, the Warren Hills football team’s defense left no doubt that it is a playoff team. The Blue Streaks shutout Hackettstown 14-0 at Warren Hills School District Stadium Friday night to improve to 4-4 and sure its place in the NJSIAA North Group 3 playoffs.
Somerset County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Hillsborough vs. 1-Ridge
2-Hillsborough (14-1-2) vs. 1-Ridge (13-2-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: Ford’s rushing helps No. 6 Toms River North stay perfect with win over Midd. North
Micah Ford racked up three rushing touchdowns to help Toms River North, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 take a 50-6 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept the Mariners unbeaten at 9-0. All three of Micah Fords’ touchdowns came in the opening half, and his longest...
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap
Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
Football: Jefferson rolls past West Milford
Jefferson took a 21-6 win over West Milford, in West Milford. Jefferson (5-3) scored a passing touchdown in the opening quarter to take a 7-0 lead into the half, and then scored two more touchdowns through the air, one in the third, and the other in the fourth. Ayden Deane...
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
Moreno’s three goals power Harrison past North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Brando Moreno’s three goals and two assists fueled Harrison to a 6-1 victory over Norther Arlington in Harrison. Yusufu Jaite had a goal and an assist for Harrison (11-2-1). Eann Vieira and Randy Abarca scored a goal each and Gabriel Barreto-Reis added two assists. Jonathan Hermo made three saves and Ismael Kone had two in the win.
Football: Point Pleasant Boro defeats St. John Vianney in wild OT thriller
A game that began with a great gesture finished in dramatic fashion. Point Pleasant Boro clinched the Independence Division title in the Shore Conference and finished the regular season unbeaten as it defeated St. John Vianney 19-13 in overtime in Holmdel. With the win, the Panthers secured their second straight divisional crown and completed their first undefeated regular season since 2017.
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap
Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
Football: DePaul gets fifth-straight win as it defeats Delbarton
Freshman Derek Zammit threw touchdown passes to lead DePaul past Delbarton 21-10 in Wayne. QB Pat Grusser started the game for DePaul, going 6-6 and ending his drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to De’Zie Jones, putting the Spartans up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. Delbarton...
Camden Catholic defeats Absegami - Girls soccer recap
Danielle Leber had a goal and an assist as Camden Catholic defeated Absegami 3-1 in Cherry Hill. Bella Miller had a goal to go along with an assist as well with Dillan Sorino also scoring a goal. Ayana Jackson had seven saves. Camden Catholic (6-8-1) outshot Absegami 14-8 in the...
Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap
Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0