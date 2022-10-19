Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Shenandoah National Park Hikes
Are you planning an itinerary of Shenandoah National Park hikes but not sure which ones are best suited to your time in the park and your ability level?. This guide helps you plan...
12 Things to Do in Acadia National Park When it Rains
If you have an upcoming trip to Acadia National Park and you see rain in the forecast, don’t despair! There’s plenty of things to do in Acadia National Park when it rains. I grew up in the rainy city of Seattle, and I’ve heard all my life that there’s only bad gear, not bad weather. With a positive attitude and the right gear, you can still have a great trip to Acadia, whether you choose to spend time indoors or outdoors. In this post, I’ll share my recommendations for things to do in Acadia National Park when it rains.
How to Successfully Summit Mount Katahdin
"Challenges are what make life interesting; overcoming them is what makes life meaningful." – Joshua J. Marine. Mount Katahdin, translated to "Greatest Mountain", was my first big climb. Regardless, it does take some preparation...
Mount Diablo Summit via Mitchell Canyon
Mount Diablo, 35 miles east of San Francisco, is one of the most recognizable peaks in the Bay Area, with encompassing views of Northern California’s cities, parks, wilderness, waterways, and neighboring peaks for 100 miles in each direction from its 3,849-foot perch in the East Bay. Although you could drive to the summit, this challenging and strenuous loop hike climbs to it with stops at Eagle Peak, Twin Peaks, and Mitchell Rock on the return. You can even get an ice cream sandwich at the top!
The Best Hiking Trails in Kings Canyon National Park
Most often mentioned in conjunction with its next-door-neighbor Sequoia National Park, Kings Canyon National Park has no trouble standing on its own. First protected in part as General Grant National Park in 1890, Kings Canyon became a national park in 1940, and counted photographic luminary Ansel Adams among its early supporters. It is known for its huge sequoia trees, including the gigantic General Grant Tree in Grant Grove.
10 Stunning Trails To Go Hiking Around D.C.
D.C. may be a city, but it boasts a number of beautiful places in and around the District proper that are just as great for exploring the wilderness! As we head into autumn and the weather cools, Secret D.C. has come up with 10 stunning trails for hiking in and around D.C. to help you do just that.
Hiking the Deep Creek Trail to 3 Waterfalls in Bryson City NC
Spanning more than half a million acres, Great Smoky Mountains National Park straddles the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.
Hiking the Historic Donner Pass Train Tunnels in Truckee, CA
The railroad tunnels on Donner Pass provide, unquestionably, one of the most unique hiking experiences at Lake Tahoe. The Donner Pass train tunnels are fun for the whole family, particularly younger kids who find playing in the dark thrilling. But with that darkness comes the inherent risk of tripping and falling. So, bring with you a flashlight or headlamp to assist you on your journey. That said, the tunnel system on Donner Pass is a series of disconnected tunnels.
9 Best Things To Do In Lake Placid NY: Top Hikes + Waterfalls
Picturesque, charming and immensely popular resort village Lake Placid is idyllically located at the heart of the Adirondack Mountains in Upstate New York. We’re going to show you the 9 best things to do on your first visit to Lake Placid NY, including the top hiking trails, stunning waterfalls and awesome viewpoints.
9 Top Prescott Trails to Hike, Run or Bike
There’s no better way to spend a beautiful day outdoors than hitting the trail and discovering gorgeous mountain vistas, local wildlife and connecting with fellow nature/exercise enthusiasts. Whether it’s hiking, running or mountain biking, trails are plentiful in the Prescott area. We’ve listed some favorites and included links at the end so you can further explore the trails near Talking Rock nearly every day of the year, thanks to our mild four seasons.
