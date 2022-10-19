GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Five arrests in the past four months in Palm Beach County. The latest and most serious came just a few weeks ago and started with stolen liquor. The victim told a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy he went to a liquor store on S. Jog Road in Greenacres and bought about $70 in alcohol. Specifically, there was a 24-pack of Bud light beer, a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey, and a bottle of Kahlua.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO