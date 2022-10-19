Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street were 'specifically targeted,' police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two people shot on N. Tamarind Avenue in the middle of the day on Wednesday were "specifically targeted," according to West Palm Beach police. Detectives also said they detained and interviewed some people but did not take anyone into custody. The shooting...
cw34.com
License plate-reading cameras helping law enforcement track and catch criminals
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement in Indian River County are using high-tech cameras that can read and record license plates to catch criminals that pass through the county. They’re not alone, as these cameras have helped law enforcement in Palm Beach and Broward Counties as well.
cw34.com
Dump truck crashes into canal in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person went to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into a canal in Loxahatchee. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. along Collecting Canal Road. Photos from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue show the dump truck on its side, about half way under...
cw34.com
Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
cw34.com
Authorities say campus is safe after rumors of threat to Vero Beach High School
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rumors spread Friday morning regarding a threat to Vero Beach High School, but officials say the threat was a false alarm. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person on campus. Vero Beach Police and School Officials...
cw34.com
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
cw34.com
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
cw34.com
Former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority charged with extortion
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing jail time after being charged with one count of extortion after using his position to receive a kickback from a real-estate transaction. Delvin Thomas, 44, of West Palm Beach was the chairman back in...
cw34.com
Revolving door: Beer, whiskey, Kahlua & a lot of broken glass lead to man's latest arrest
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Five arrests in the past four months in Palm Beach County. The latest and most serious came just a few weeks ago and started with stolen liquor. The victim told a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy he went to a liquor store on S. Jog Road in Greenacres and bought about $70 in alcohol. Specifically, there was a 24-pack of Bud light beer, a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey, and a bottle of Kahlua.
cw34.com
Woman blocked ex-boyfriend online so he brought toolkit and tried to break in, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It took two tries but police say they managed to get a confession after being called to an overnight "loitering and prowling incident." It happened in Delray Beach at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. walking erratically within the center of the roadway.
cw34.com
Family files wrongful death suit for toddler and grandmother shot and killed at a Publix
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a grandmother and toddler killed at a Publix filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday. The incident happened back on June 10, 2021, 23-month-old Sam Varone and his grandmother, Litha Varone, 69, were at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach when a gunman opened fire, killing the two. The shooter, Timothy Wall, 55, then turned the gun onto himself, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Local lawmaker asks FDOT to review intersection after deadly crash
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash claimed the lives of four people in Stuart. In one car, two young people. In the other, a retired couple on their way home from celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary. While the investigation is still underway, many are calling for safety changes at...
cw34.com
Woman accused of locking children outside in high crime neighborhood
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say a woman punished two children by locking them out of their house for hours in a high crime area in Vero Beach. Deputies arrested 34-year-old Willie Davis on two counts of child abuse. According to the arrest report, Davis said she did...
cw34.com
Woman posed as fake medical instructor, defrauded women out of $130K
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Vero Beach woman accused of defrauding 37 people of more than $93,000 has been arrested. She posed as an instructor at Grace Medical Training, which she owned, charging her students moneybut it was all a hoax. The students attended classes for 10 months,...
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie ranked one of safest cities in country
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Homeowners in Port St. Lucie can rest easy, as the city just made a list for safest cities in the country. In fact, it was the only city in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches to make that list for 2022. This new...
cw34.com
New crime targets Toyota Tundra owners, can cost owner $5,000 to replace
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new crime spree is targeting Toyota Tundra owners due a certain feature on the vehicle. Thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of these vehicles and five Tundras were hit recently in Martin County. While all non-electric vehicles have catalytic converters, Tundras have four.
cw34.com
Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
cw34.com
Kicked out since 'he doesn't want to work or go to school,' accused of trying to kill Dad
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police got a call about a shooting and a man at the scene said he was riding a bicycle when his son shot at him. The bike's handlebar was even hit in the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1. he heard gunshots, so he started...
cw34.com
Arguments instead of jury selection during court session on 1990 killer clown murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jury selection had been scheduled for months in a murder case that started 32 years ago. Now, Friday, everyone went to court except for the potential jurors. Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of dressing in a clown costume, and handing Marlene Warren balloons and...
Comments / 0