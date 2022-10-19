Read full article on original website
Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patrick Giammalva and Kevin Boriskie are squaring off for the At Large Place 6 spot on Bryan City Council. Giammalva ran for mayor in 2019 and has been outspoken about the city’s Midtown Park Development. Boriskie is a first-time candidate, but serves on the city’s...
Early voting begins next week: Hear from candidates for Bryan City Council District 5
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three people will appear on ballots in November for Bryan City Council District 5. The winner of this race in November will replace current seat holder Brent Hairston who is running for mayor. District 5 covers much of West Bryan, an area that has seen recent...
Meet the three candidates running for Bryan mayor, hear their stances
Meet the three candidates running for Bryan mayor, hear their stances - KRHD asks the big questions about Bryan's future
Bryan ISD School Board Hires A New Transportation Director
Bryan ISD’s pursuit of a zoning change to build what will mostly be a transportation center was done without having a transportation director. The first time anyone outside of BISD knew of the vacant position was the agenda of this week’s school board meeting. According to a BISD...
No Details Made Public About Another State Security Inspection Of A Bryan ISD Building
For the second time this month, the Bryan ISD school board hears about a security inspection by a state agency in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde. Introducing the topic at Monday night’s board meeting, vice president Julie Harlin said “Safety and security update and notice of intruder detection audit with findings. That sounds ominous.”
Bryan ISD receives highest financial accountability rating for the 18th year in a row
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD earns "Superior Achievement" rating for financial accountability again this school year. This rating is awarded by the Financial Rating System of Texas, which takes account of a district's financial management and reporting systems. Members of the Bryan community have reason to be proud as...
Southwest Leon County ESD#2 asking voters to approve use tax on internet purchases
HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) -When Hilltop Lakes voters head to the polls this November they’ll be asked to consider and approve a sales/use tax of 1.5% on online purchases. The Southwest Leon County Emergency Services District currently receives its funding from property tax but only funds half of what it cost to operate fire and EMS service in the county.
College Station City Council Asks For More Information About A Possible $2 Million Dollar Grant To A Local Non Profit
The College Station city council wants more information from a local non profit that is seeking $2 million dollars towards a $6 million dollar capital campaign. A nearly two hour discussion during the October 13 council meeting led to six members directing city staff to work with Unlimited Potential (UP), which assists people aging out of the foster care system..
Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Brazos County Property Tax Rate Automatically Set By The State After Two Commissioners Skip Final Meeting
The Brazos County portion of property tax bills will have a tax rate decrease of about six cents. That is the state imposed no new revenue rate after two county commissioners skipped the last chance to set this year’s tax rate. County judge Duane Peters and commissioners Nancy Berry...
Bryan Midtown Park Update Includes Removing The Fence Around The Lake And The City Council Agreeing To A Design Contract For More Outdoor Amenities
The Bryan city council agrees to spend another $165,000 thousand dollars on Midtown Park. Deputy city manager Hugh Walker says it is to design more outdoor amenities between the Legends Events Center and the lake. Those amenities includes sand volleyball and a boathouse and dock for rental kayaks. Midtown Park...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix. The Kettle on Texas Avenue...
Treat of the Day: Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Fire Department made a trip down to Corpus Christi to take part in the Texas Rescue Competition at the USS Lexington. The competition tested teams on their abilities to provide patient assessment, care and rescue/rigging capabilities. The team had multiple wins. Bryan Fire competes in Texas...
Chamber of Commerce hosts Youth to Career Fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Youth to Career Fair Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brazos County Expo. The purpose of the event is to educate 8th graders on potential future careers and various industries. A wide range of companies and nonprofits will showcase...
Texas A&M sorority working to make a positive impact through Thetafest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The women of Kappa Alpha Theta at Texas A&M University are hoping to make a huge donation to a well-deserving nonprofit in our community. Proceeds from their 12th annual Thetafest will benefit Scotty’s House, a Child Advocacy Center in Bryan that works to address the unique and various needs of abused and neglected children and their families of the Brazos Valley.
A closer look at Wednesday's Rockdale officer-involved shooting
KRHD speaks with a colleague who helped build Deputy Sam Ferguson's position in the Milam County Sheriff's Office.
Drought strengthens slightly, even with recent rain
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA, with the assistance of the Office of the Texas State Climatologist, has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is similar to the one released last Thursday, even with the rain that came through the Brazos Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning. The most notable change comes for Brazos County, which is once again considered to be in Stage 2 Severe drought conditions. After late summer rain helped to alleviate drought concerns, it only took 8 weeks for this classification to return.
Richards woman wanted in Brazos County for Felony Theft
A woman from Richards is the subject of a most wanted post from Brazos County Crimestoppers this week. The organization released hat hey are seeking information in the whereabouts of 36 year old Jamie Lynn Klawinsky of Richards. She is waned for Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and her last...
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven down Windrift Cove in College Station during October, you can’t help but see the Los Muertos Family. It’s a Halloween-inspired display of skeletons depicting anything from social media trends to well-known movie scenes or even morning shows. Below is...
