BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA, with the assistance of the Office of the Texas State Climatologist, has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is similar to the one released last Thursday, even with the rain that came through the Brazos Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning. The most notable change comes for Brazos County, which is once again considered to be in Stage 2 Severe drought conditions. After late summer rain helped to alleviate drought concerns, it only took 8 weeks for this classification to return.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO