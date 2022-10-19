ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patrick Giammalva and Kevin Boriskie are squaring off for the At Large Place 6 spot on Bryan City Council. Giammalva ran for mayor in 2019 and has been outspoken about the city’s Midtown Park Development. Boriskie is a first-time candidate, but serves on the city’s...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Hires A New Transportation Director

Bryan ISD’s pursuit of a zoning change to build what will mostly be a transportation center was done without having a transportation director. The first time anyone outside of BISD knew of the vacant position was the agenda of this week’s school board meeting. According to a BISD...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

No Details Made Public About Another State Security Inspection Of A Bryan ISD Building

For the second time this month, the Bryan ISD school board hears about a security inspection by a state agency in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde. Introducing the topic at Monday night’s board meeting, vice president Julie Harlin said “Safety and security update and notice of intruder detection audit with findings. That sounds ominous.”
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station City Council Asks For More Information About A Possible $2 Million Dollar Grant To A Local Non Profit

The College Station city council wants more information from a local non profit that is seeking $2 million dollars towards a $6 million dollar capital campaign. A nearly two hour discussion during the October 13 council meeting led to six members directing city staff to work with Unlimited Potential (UP), which assists people aging out of the foster care system..
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Midtown Park Update Includes Removing The Fence Around The Lake And The City Council Agreeing To A Design Contract For More Outdoor Amenities

The Bryan city council agrees to spend another $165,000 thousand dollars on Midtown Park. Deputy city manager Hugh Walker says it is to design more outdoor amenities between the Legends Events Center and the lake. Those amenities includes sand volleyball and a boathouse and dock for rental kayaks. Midtown Park...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Fire Department made a trip down to Corpus Christi to take part in the Texas Rescue Competition at the USS Lexington. The competition tested teams on their abilities to provide patient assessment, care and rescue/rigging capabilities. The team had multiple wins. Bryan Fire competes in Texas...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Chamber of Commerce hosts Youth to Career Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Youth to Career Fair Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brazos County Expo. The purpose of the event is to educate 8th graders on potential future careers and various industries. A wide range of companies and nonprofits will showcase...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M sorority working to make a positive impact through Thetafest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The women of Kappa Alpha Theta at Texas A&M University are hoping to make a huge donation to a well-deserving nonprofit in our community. Proceeds from their 12th annual Thetafest will benefit Scotty’s House, a Child Advocacy Center in Bryan that works to address the unique and various needs of abused and neglected children and their families of the Brazos Valley.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Drought strengthens slightly, even with recent rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA, with the assistance of the Office of the Texas State Climatologist, has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is similar to the one released last Thursday, even with the rain that came through the Brazos Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning. The most notable change comes for Brazos County, which is once again considered to be in Stage 2 Severe drought conditions. After late summer rain helped to alleviate drought concerns, it only took 8 weeks for this classification to return.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
navasotanews.com

Richards woman wanted in Brazos County for Felony Theft

A woman from Richards is the subject of a most wanted post from Brazos County Crimestoppers this week. The organization released hat hey are seeking information in the whereabouts of 36 year old Jamie Lynn Klawinsky of Richards. She is waned for Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and her last...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy