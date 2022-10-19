Read full article on original website
WATCH : Massive Rocky Mountain Bull Elk Leaps Over Fence, Leaves Tourists Stunned
A group of tourists quite possibly had to change their pants after a Rocky Mountain National Park bull elk casually leaped over a fence right in front of them. According to reports, the group of visitors assembled on the other side of a fence to watch and take pictures of the majestic animal. However, they had no idea what sort of show they were in for when the animal easily jumped over the barrier, leaving them stunned.
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
cohaitungchi.com
Extreme Hiking: America’s Best Hard Dayhikes
You are reading: Hardest hikes in the u.s. | Extreme Hiking: America’s Best Hard Dayhikes. Imagine this: You’re heading out on a long, beautiful hike deep in the backcountry, but instead of a full backpack, you carry a light daypack. You’ve avoided hassles with getting a backcountry permit and there’s no camp to set up and pack up. I love backpacking—and I do it a lot. But sometimes, I prefer to knock off a weekend-length—or longer—hike in one big day.
Hiker Claims She Was Stranded by Hiking Group High Up on Mountain Trail
A Vancouver woman claims she was left in a dangerous situation high up Mount Baker. She says she was left alone because she couldn’t keep up with an online hiking group. Search and rescue groups say this isn’t the first time a similar situation has occurred. Jade Santucci...
cohaitungchi.com
How to Successfully Summit Mount Katahdin
You are reading: Mt katahdin hike difficulty | How to Successfully Summit Mount Katahdin. “Challenges are what make life interesting; overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” – Joshua J. Marine. Mount Katahdin, translated to “Greatest Mountain”, was my first big climb. Regardless, it does take some preparation...
bikepacking.com
Slow and Sandy: Bikepacking the Australian Outback
Following a two-week solo bikepacking tour along the Australian Outback’s Anne Beadell Highway, Dylan Kentch put together this reflection that weaves together the past and present. Read about his experiences of pedaling at a snail’s pace through a 1,300-kilometer stretch of remote, arid, and unforgiving terrain here…. Words...
Sporting News
Adriana Brownlee set to scale 8,188-metre Cho Oyu via unchartered route
Last year, Adriana Brownlee climbed to the summit of Manaslu. Upon investigation, however, it was determined she was a few feet away from the true summit. To be accredited for the climb for the record books, she has to re-climb to the actual summit. As Brownlee returned to Manaslu base camp, I struggled to watch this extremely tough climbing season on Manaslu, replete with tragedy and death.
gripped.com
New Alpine Route Weaves Line Up Big North Face
Conditions this week allowed for three alpinists to establish a new 550-metre mixed route up the north face of Central Breithorn (4,160 m). Stefano Stradelli, Jerome Perruquet and Francois Cazzanelli have made the first ascent of Essere o non Essere at M7 85° AIV next to the classic Diretta Gabarrou-Steiner. The climb involves several pitches of thin ice and near-vertical rock.
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing experience: climbing the volcano Acatenango & Fuego in Guatemala!
Acatenango: one of the most beautiful volcanoes in Guatemala. We climbed the volcano Acatenango and also the volcano Fuego, both amazing experiences. In this blog I will tell you everything you need to know about climbing the Acatenango volcano in Guatemala!. You are reading: Acatenango hike altitude | Amazing experience:...
gearjunkie.com
Following Their True North — Canada Approves New Cat Skiing Operation
For the first time since 2014, Canada has approved a new cat skiing operation. Powder Renegade Lodge accesses an entirely new mountain range. Even in a country as expansive as Canada, there’s only so much terrain left that can provide quality cat skiing. In fact, out of the last 16 years, only one additional operation has been approved. As of this year, Powder Renegade Lodge now has the approval to access over 15,000 acres deep in the southern Monashees, in a sub-range called the Midway Range.
