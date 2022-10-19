Read full article on original website
Related
Clarksville man wanted on multiple felony warrants
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Incident in Metro Nashville
At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to shots being fired by a SWAT member with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department during a standoff situation overnight Friday. Preliminary information indicates...
WSMV
Bellevue standoff suspect charged with stalking and harassing attorney
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is arrested after a standoff in Bellevue overnight. Metro Nashville Police say investigators with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office attempted to give 40-year-old Zachary Johnson two arrest warrants at his home on Thursday. The warrants charged him with stalking and harassing an...
Cheatham County cracking down on drivers illegally passing school buses
The Sheriff's Office says bus drivers are calling everyday, saying drivers have illegally passed their stopped buses.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
2 men arrested on identity theft charges
Two California men were arrested in Hendersonville on identity theft charges.
WSMV
Nashville family’s car burglarized, involved in hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is dealing with a literal one-two punch after their car was broken into then involved in a hit and run in less than a week. It all happened right outside their home along Rains Ave. in the Wedgewood-Houston area. Ava Thomas said her daughter’s...
THP seeking info about Williamson County hit-and-run involving pedestrian
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
wgnsradio.com
Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools
(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
Hours-long standoff at Bellevue home ends with arrest
As a standoff between Metro Police and a man wanted on a warrant entered its twelfth hour Friday morning, the home in which the suspect had barricaded himself caught fire.
WSMV
Man wanted for exposing himself to sisters outside of their home
WALTER HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for questioning after reportedly exposing himself and soliciting two sisters. According to a Facebook post by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Stephen Lewis said the incident took place on Oct. 4. outside of the sisters’ home in Walter Hill.
WSMV
Police at scene of hours-long standoff in Bellevue community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police were at the scene of a stand-off for several hours in a Bellevue neighborhood on Thursday night. Police went to a home in River Plantation on Thursday afternoon to serve a warrant. The suspect was armed and went back into the house, leading to an hours-long standoff.
Stewart County traffic stop leads to two arrests, including wanted man
Thanks to a Thursday afternoon traffic stop, Stewart County deputies were able to arrest a passenger wanted in three counties, along with a driver.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
WSMV
Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
WSMV
Log skidder crashes and catches fire, operator survives the accident
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walked away without a scratch after crashing a log skidder on Thursday. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the skidder turned over and rolled down a hill before landing on Moore Hollow Road. The skidder caught on fire moments later. The...
17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
Comments / 0