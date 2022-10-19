ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Incident in Metro Nashville

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to shots being fired by a SWAT member with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department during a standoff situation overnight Friday. Preliminary information indicates...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue standoff suspect charged with stalking and harassing attorney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is arrested after a standoff in Bellevue overnight. Metro Nashville Police say investigators with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office attempted to give 40-year-old Zachary Johnson two arrest warrants at his home on Thursday. The warrants charged him with stalking and harassing an...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville family’s car burglarized, involved in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is dealing with a literal one-two punch after their car was broken into then involved in a hit and run in less than a week. It all happened right outside their home along Rains Ave. in the Wedgewood-Houston area. Ava Thomas said her daughter’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools

(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Police at scene of hours-long standoff in Bellevue community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police were at the scene of a stand-off for several hours in a Bellevue neighborhood on Thursday night. Police went to a home in River Plantation on Thursday afternoon to serve a warrant. The suspect was armed and went back into the house, leading to an hours-long standoff.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

