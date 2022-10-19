ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, UT

ksl.com

East drops 70 points on Skyline in 5A first-round win

SALT LAKE CITY — The 5A high school football playoffs got started Friday with East defeating Skyline 70-28 on the Leopards' home field. The Eagles were able to respond to an early pick six by East's Omar Shah by tying the game 7-7 with 7:59 to go in the first quarter, but it was all Leopards from there on out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utes Jump Up BIG-PAC Power Poll In Week Seven

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for Jake and Ben’s Week Seven of the BIG-PAC Power Poll. The University of Utah got its first signature win of the season over USC while BYU lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. As a result, the Utes...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham On NIL: Grumbling Won't Help, Adapt Or Get Behind

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham joined DJ & PK Thursday morning to discuss all things Utah football, and particularly NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). Before the Utes’ game against USC last week, Whittingham caused a bit of a stir with some comments he made on the subject. Whittingham, however, isn’t pointing fingers or blaming anyone, but acknowledging the game of college football has drastically changed because of NIL and people either need to “adapt or get behind” in its wake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
24hip-hop.com

Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm

Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
OGDEN, UT
kuer.org

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building

SALT LAKE CITY — Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university on Wednesday broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. The $185-million, state-of-the-art facility will serve as the center of the U.'s nationally...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School

“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
S. F. Mori

Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena(Image is author's) A very popular family show featuring outstanding ice skaters will be returning to the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City in November 2022. Disney on Ice is a touring company of ice shows which are produced by Feld Entertainment's Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice, Inc. under an agreement with The Walt Disney Company. The shows are geared toward children and families. They feature figure skaters portraying the roles of Disney characters in performances from various Disney movies.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Special homecoming thrown for terminally ill student

The community at Green Canyon High School came together on Saturday, the night of Homecoming, to help make the wishes of a student come true. In early August, everything changed for Green Canyon junior Sydney Howell when she was diagnosed with stage-four Rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare type of cancer. Jen Folkman, a friend of Howell’s mother, said Howell became very sick the day after her birthday. When her mom took...
HYDE PARK, UT

