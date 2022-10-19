Read full article on original website
ksl.com
East drops 70 points on Skyline in 5A first-round win
SALT LAKE CITY — The 5A high school football playoffs got started Friday with East defeating Skyline 70-28 on the Leopards' home field. The Eagles were able to respond to an early pick six by East's Omar Shah by tying the game 7-7 with 7:59 to go in the first quarter, but it was all Leopards from there on out.
kslsports.com
Utes Jump Up BIG-PAC Power Poll In Week Seven
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for Jake and Ben’s Week Seven of the BIG-PAC Power Poll. The University of Utah got its first signature win of the season over USC while BYU lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. As a result, the Utes...
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham On NIL: Grumbling Won’t Help, Adapt Or Get Behind
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham joined DJ & PK Thursday morning to discuss all things Utah football, and particularly NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). Before the Utes’ game against USC last week, Whittingham caused a bit of a stir with some comments he made on the subject. Whittingham, however, isn’t pointing fingers or blaming anyone, but acknowledging the game of college football has drastically changed because of NIL and people either need to “adapt or get behind” in its wake.
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said about the Utah State Aggies, including the QB situation
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl praised Utah State for its recent play, and discussed the Aggies’ uncertainty at quarterback.
ksl.com
'I almost died': Utah boy survives dog mauling with more surgery, recovery ahead
SANDY — There are physical wounds — and then are the emotional ones. Mason Mihlberger, 5 years old, survived a dog mauling that sent him by helicopter to a hospital. "I almost died because he bit me in the cheek," Mason told KSL-TV. "He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came."
24hip-hop.com
Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm
Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
kslnewsradio.com
Young Utah skier takes the big screen in new Warren Miller film
SALT LAKE CITY — Warren Miller ski films encapsulate the world of legendary mountains and risky runs. Every athlete featured on the screen is portrayed with a sense of grit and bravery. Now, a young Utah skier has been added to the roster of athletes highlighted in Miller films.
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
Incoming storm to bring plummeting temps and predicted snow totals in double digits for mountains
Park City, UTAH — As we head into the weekend, the forecast for a significant snowfall from this first winter storm keeps growing. Evan Thayer from OpenSnow and Powderchasers has […]
Utah producer debuts horror movie filmed in American Fork
Filmed in his very own home base of American Fork, “Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” is Utahn Rob York’s most recent creation.
ksl.com
University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building
SALT LAKE CITY — Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university on Wednesday broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. The $185-million, state-of-the-art facility will serve as the center of the U.'s nationally...
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Park City ranked 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., study says
Park City earned the title as the 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., according to a study done by travel blog Park Sleep Fly. It is the only city on the top five list that is not in Colorado.
SLCC School of Business to be first in Utah named exclusively after a woman following $10 million donation
In a first for Utah history, a business school will be named exclusively after a woman, following a $10 million gift to Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), the largest single cash donation received by the college.
kslnewsradio.com
Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School
“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, Utah
Vivint Arena(Image is author's) A very popular family show featuring outstanding ice skaters will be returning to the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City in November 2022. Disney on Ice is a touring company of ice shows which are produced by Feld Entertainment's Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice, Inc. under an agreement with The Walt Disney Company. The shows are geared toward children and families. They feature figure skaters portraying the roles of Disney characters in performances from various Disney movies.
kmyu.tv
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
Special homecoming thrown for terminally ill student
The community at Green Canyon High School came together on Saturday, the night of Homecoming, to help make the wishes of a student come true. In early August, everything changed for Green Canyon junior Sydney Howell when she was diagnosed with stage-four Rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare type of cancer. Jen Folkman, a friend of Howell’s mother, said Howell became very sick the day after her birthday. When her mom took...
