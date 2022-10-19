ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies; win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bey 9-15 4-4 26, Bogdanovic 7-9 3-4 18, Stewart 3-9 1-4 8, Cunningham 6-16 2-4 15, Ivey 6-12 4-4 17, Boeheim 0-0 0-0 0, Key 1-1 2-2 4, Knox II 1-6 0-0 2, Duren 4-8 0-1 8, Diallo 1-5 2-7 4, Hayes 0-5 1-2 1, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, McGruder 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-90 19-32 106.
TheAtlantaVoice

Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win

Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WVNews

Boston 111, Miami 104

BOSTON (111) Brown 12-18 2-2 28, Tatum 10-22 7-7 29, Horford 3-5 0-0 9, Smart 4-9 0-0 8, White 2-5 4-4 10, Hauser 2-3 0-0 6, Vonleh 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 4-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 2-9 2-2 7. Totals 41-79 15-15 111.
WVNews

Denver 128, Golden State 123

DENVER (128) Gordon 5-12 0-0 10, Porter Jr. 6-12 0-0 17, Jokic 7-13 11-11 26, Brown 8-10 1-2 20, Caldwell-Pope 7-14 0-0 17, Je.Green 3-5 2-2 10, Jordan 4-4 1-2 9, Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Hyland 4-10 5-6 14, Reed 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 46-86 21-25 128.
WVNews

Grant rallies Blazers past Kings 113-108 in opener

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jerami Grant converted a three-point play with 50.4 seconds to play to give Portland the lead and the Trail Blazers spoiled Mike Brown's coaching debut in Sacramento with a 113-108 win over the Kings on Wednesday night. Grant scored 23 points to lead Portland and...
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105

TORONTO (105) Anunoby 3-9 2-2 10, Barnes 7-14 2-2 17, Siakam 15-21 5-9 37, Trent Jr. 6-16 0-0 14, VanVleet 7-11 0-0 18, Achiuwa 1-6 2-3 4, Banton 2-4 0-0 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 41-84 12-18 105.
WVNews

Portland 113, Phoenix 111

PHOENIX (111) Bridges 6-10 1-2 13, C.Johnson 2-9 0-0 5, Ayton 12-22 1-3 26, Booker 11-23 8-9 33, Paul 5-11 0-0 10, Craig 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 2-6 2-3 8, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 2-5 1-2 6, Okogie 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 43-94 15-21 111.
WVNews

Atlanta 108, Orlando 98

ORLANDO (98) Banchero 6-18 7-8 20, F.Wagner 4-10 0-0 8, Carter Jr. 4-13 6-7 14, Ross 4-8 2-2 11, Suggs 1-5 1-3 3, Okeke 1-2 0-0 3, Bol 2-3 1-1 5, Bamba 2-6 2-2 7, Anthony 8-12 5-7 25, Hampton 1-3 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-80 24-30 98.

