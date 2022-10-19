Read full article on original website
theelectricgf.com
Citizens Council, Neighborhood Council 4 meets Oct. 25-26
Great Falls Citizens Council (also known as the Council of Councils) meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center. Each of the city’s nine neighborhood councils will be represented along with two City Commission members. Agenda items include a police department update, nuisance...
theelectricgf.com
Planning board to review plan for 432-unit apartment complex
The city planning board will consider an annexation and rezone request for a 432-unit apartment complex during their Oct. 25 meeting. The planning board makes a recommendation to the City Commission on whether to approve the project. City staff are recommending approval. Silver Stone Enterprises submitted a request to annex...
theelectricgf.com
GFPD responding to downtown incident
The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street. Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church. Community members should expect to see a...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
northernplainsindependent.com
Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls
Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
theelectricgf.com
Library holding Story Walk event Oct. 26
The Great Falls Public Library is holding a ribbon-cutting for their new Story Walk in Gibson Park at 1 p.m. Oct. 26. “A Story Walk combines the joy of reading and the benefits of walking together outdoors. Story Walk is an educational activity that places the pages from a children’s story along a walking route. Story Walks are an innovative and delightful way to promote reading and the outdoors at the same time. The first stories featured in our Gibson Park Story Walk are Stella Luna by Janell Cannon and If You’re A Monster and You Know It by Ed Emberley and Rebecca Emberle,” according to the library.
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
montanarightnow.com
Crews responding to crash blockage on I-15 northbound passing lane near Cascade
CASCADE, Mont. - There is crash blockage in the northbound passing lane of I-15 north of Cascade Tuesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report, the crash blockage is located at the 259 mile-marker. Drivers should watch for emergency and maintenance crews.
NBCMontana
Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend
WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
montanarightnow.com
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
