The Great Falls Public Library is holding a ribbon-cutting for their new Story Walk in Gibson Park at 1 p.m. Oct. 26. “A Story Walk combines the joy of reading and the benefits of walking together outdoors. Story Walk is an educational activity that places the pages from a children’s story along a walking route. Story Walks are an innovative and delightful way to promote reading and the outdoors at the same time. The first stories featured in our Gibson Park Story Walk are Stella Luna by Janell Cannon and If You’re A Monster and You Know It by Ed Emberley and Rebecca Emberle,” according to the library.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 20 HOURS AGO