ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
theelectricgf.com

Citizens Council, Neighborhood Council 4 meets Oct. 25-26

Great Falls Citizens Council (also known as the Council of Councils) meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center. Each of the city’s nine neighborhood councils will be represented along with two City Commission members. Agenda items include a police department update, nuisance...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Planning board to review plan for 432-unit apartment complex

The city planning board will consider an annexation and rezone request for a 432-unit apartment complex during their Oct. 25 meeting. The planning board makes a recommendation to the City Commission on whether to approve the project. City staff are recommending approval. Silver Stone Enterprises submitted a request to annex...
theelectricgf.com

GFPD responding to downtown incident

The Great Falls Police Department is working an incident near 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street. Officers, along with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are investigating a suspicious death on the property at 610 2nd Ave. N., the First United Methodist Church. Community members should expect to see a...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
northernplainsindependent.com

Ledeau Arrested After High Speed Chase In Great Falls

Former area resident Santana Ledeau is the primary suspect in a carjacking that involved a high speed chase near Great Falls on Monday, Oct. 17. According to law enforcement officials, the chase started in Great Falls and ended in Simms. Great Falls and other area schools were put on shelter in-place status for a short time.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Library holding Story Walk event Oct. 26

The Great Falls Public Library is holding a ribbon-cutting for their new Story Walk in Gibson Park at 1 p.m. Oct. 26. “A Story Walk combines the joy of reading and the benefits of walking together outdoors. Story Walk is an educational activity that places the pages from a children’s story along a walking route. Story Walks are an innovative and delightful way to promote reading and the outdoors at the same time. The first stories featured in our Gibson Park Story Walk are Stella Luna by Janell Cannon and If You’re A Monster and You Know It by Ed Emberley and Rebecca Emberle,” according to the library.
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend

WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy