fox13news.com
Annual Pig Jig continues tradition of raising awareness for kidney disease research
It started as a backyard barbecue cook-off with friends to raise money for another friend in need. Now, it’s grown from a dozen people to thousands and into a Tampa city park. The 11th Annual Pig Jig is taking place at Julian B. Lane Park.
fox13news.com
Tampa city council approves funding for paid internship program for those with intellectual disabilities
TAMPA, Fla. - City council members approved funding for a paid internship program for those with intellectual disabilities, like autism and downs syndrome. It is still in the development phase, but once it gets started, about a dozen people will participate in the program annually and will earn $15 per hour.
fox13news.com
12-year-old cancer survivor inspired by 'Dolphin Tale' makes special visit to Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - It has been 12-year-old Kameron Fickett's dream to visit the Clearwater Marine Aquarium ever since seeing Winter the dolphin's story unfold in "Dolphin Tale." Make-A-Wish in Southern Florida was able to make it all possible. Fickett, who is an osteosarcoma survivor, got to make the trip all...
fox13news.com
Volunteer organization helps Polk, Hardee residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian
FORT MEADE, Fla. - A national volunteer organization is coming to the rescue for families in Fort Meade whose homes have been damaged by Hurricane Ian. Team Rubicon provides free volunteer labor after a disaster. Team members are using Fort Meade as a home base for their efforts in Polk and Hardee counties right now.
fox13news.com
News internships for those with disabilities
Big opportunities are coming for those with disabilities in Tampa. The city has a new internship program that will not just offer crucial work experience, but also independence.
fox13news.com
Lakeland clinic focuses on recovery for long COVID patients
TAMPA, Fla. - Debilitating headaches, difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems are just some things people with long COVID deal with daily, but a clinic in Lakeland hopes to help. People suffering from long COVID know they have it, but it can be a struggle to convince others. Sometimes all it...
fox13news.com
Candlelight vigil held to bring overdose awareness
There were nearly 570 overdose deaths in Hillsborough County last year. One local mother is turning her heartache into a way to help others. She's hopeful what she's gone through will make someone think twice before experimenting with illicit drugs.
fox13news.com
Sarasota County dispatcher gets special farewell from father who serves as police officer
SARASOTA, Fla. - As a dispatcher with Sarasota County got ready for her last shift, officers signed on to say goodbye. The voice on the other side of the radio was the dispatcher's father. "Mycah Schafer, you have served 10 years of dedicated service to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office...
fox13news.com
Dog operations suspended at Pasco Animal Services due to contagious virus
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) says it is suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus. It’s a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs. While some dogs are asymptomatic, the primary symptoms...
fox13news.com
SunRunner transit debuts, connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the next six months, people will be able to get from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach for free, and it all starts at 6 a.m. on Friday. Local and state leaders cut the ribbon at one of the SunRunner’s new stations in downtown St. Pete Thursday. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30 stations stopping at Tropicana Field, the Grand Central business district and St. Pete Beach, among other places.
fox13news.com
Aircraft sprays Polk County for mosquitoes after uptick since Hurricane Ian
LAKELAND, Fla. - Mosquitos have been a big problem throughout Polk County since Hurricane Ian hit three weeks ago. When county managers got back to the office after the storm passed, they had 700 requests for mosquito control, when they would typically have about 45, according to Polk County Mosquito Control.
fox13news.com
SunRunner is up and running in Pinellas County
There is a new, easy and free way to get from downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach. After much anticipation, SunRunner buses are officially beginning their routes Friday morning.
fox13news.com
SunRunner - new transit connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach - launches with 6 months of free rides
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After years of anticipation, the teal SunRunner buses officially begin their full routes from the beach to the 'Burg – or vice versa. Plus, the rides are free for six months. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30...
fox13news.com
Sheriff: 3 trafficked drugs from Mexico to Polk County, leads to largest seizure of fentanyl in agency history
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office says their latest drug bust resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the agency. Sheriff Grady Judd detailed the undercover trafficking operation, which ended with the arrests of three suspects and 11 pounds of fentanyl seized by detectives.
fox13news.com
Three high school hockey players suspended after 16-year-old takes her own life, parents say
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
fox13news.com
Family of UT student shot and killed getting into wrong car after a night out wants gunman’s name
TAMPA, Fla. - The family of a University of Tampa student who was shot and killed on his 19th birthday is frustrated police won't release the shooter’s name to them, citing Marsy's Law, the family's attorney said Thursday. Ralph Fernandez, an attorney in Tampa, is representing the family of...
fox13news.com
Clearwater man fights fear of clowns by creating front yard display filled with them for Halloween
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Those who are scared of clowns could make Halloween a time when things get terrifying, but one man in Clearwater is trying to get over his fear in a different way. Jeff Somerville created an endless Halloween display filled with cackling clowns and creepy carnival tunes. "Welcome...
fox13news.com
Trend in shootings among teens in Tampa
Tampa police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old. It's the latest case in a trend of gun violence among teens.
fox13news.com
Rowdies ready to make playoff run
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - From here on out, every practice means just a little more for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. "It definitely gets your adrenaline pumping," says head coach Neill Collins. On Saturday, the two-time defending USL Eastern Conference champions begin their march to a title with the start of...
fox13news.com
Death penalty on the table for Matthew Terry after acting Hillsborough state attorney questioned under oath
TAMPA, Fla. - Acting Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez took the stand Friday to defend her decision to seek the death penalty in the case of accused murderer Matthew Terry. After hearing hours of arguments Tampa judge Michael Williams dropped a bombshell ruling Friday morning. "I’m going to deny the...
