Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Record

Community resource deputy coming for Orcutt, Los Alamos

Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents. The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh

It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend. After a two-year break, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo returns with not one, but two weekends of Halloween family fun. Costumed kids and adults enjoy safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating and more between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 29-30.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Council increases stipend; raise is first in 22 years

Lompoc City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday to double their stipend after 22 years without a raise. Starting in January 2023, each council member will receive $1,200 a month, and the mayor $1,400 monthly. Mayor Jenelle Osborne cast the lone dissenting vote, citing her interest in delaying the raise until...
Lompoc Record

Lompoc celebrates 135th birthday with logo contest for high schoolers

The City of Lompoc is celebrating its 135th anniversary with a birthday logo contest open to high schoolers in grades 9-12. The submission deadline is Friday, Nov. 18. Local high school students are invited to submit artwork celebrating the city’s upcoming anniversary themed, “Honoring our Legacy — Launching into our Future.”
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Boo at the Zoo 2 Girls ed.jpg

SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc police arrest a second suspect in murder of Maurilio Delacruz

A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Lompoc man back in February, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was already in custody on an unrelated incident when he was arrested Tuesday and rebooked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria man pleads guilty to murder in DUI high-speed crash in 2019

A Santa Maria man is expected to be sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of two young women and to driving under the influence causing great bodily injury to two other young women in a high-speed crash in 2019, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc golfers soar at qualifier, PV, Cabrillo advance

Ocean League MVP Halee Sager led the unbeaten Lompoc girls golf team to a runaway win at the league CIF Central Section qualifier at Paso Robles Tuesday. Sager shot an 89. Kariss Whitford of Orcutt Academy was the medalist with an 85. Sophia Furness of Nipomo shot an 87. Golfers...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

St. Joseph beats Lompoc as Braves falter in second half again, setting up Knights' showdown with Mission Prep

One streak ended while another kept going Friday night. St. Joseph beat Lompoc for the first time in program history in a clash of two area heavyweights. The 48-34 victory ended the Knights' drought against the Braves at Jay Will Stadium in Orcutt. Lompoc, though, saw another streak continue. For the third straight time against the Mountain League's top competition, the Braves faltered in the second half.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Solid showing for Lompoc players at league tournament

League champion Lompoc had a solid showing at the first day of the Ocean League Girls Tennis Tournament at Morro Bay Wednesday. Vera Ortiz had a first-round bye, won her second-round match 6-0, 6-1 and won her quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-2. Rianna Stouppe had a first round bye, then won her next two matches 6-0, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-1 to make the singles semifinals along with Ortiz.
LOMPOC, CA

