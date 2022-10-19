Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Community resource deputy coming for Orcutt, Los Alamos
Orcutt, Los Alamos and other unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County communities can expect to have a community resource deputy in six to eight weeks in an effort to reduce crime and its impact on residents. The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved spending money from the Orcutt Community Facilities District...
Lompoc Record
Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh
It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend. After a two-year break, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s popular Boo at the Zoo returns with not one, but two weekends of Halloween family fun. Costumed kids and adults enjoy safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating and more between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21-23 and 29-30.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Council increases stipend; raise is first in 22 years
Lompoc City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday to double their stipend after 22 years without a raise. Starting in January 2023, each council member will receive $1,200 a month, and the mayor $1,400 monthly. Mayor Jenelle Osborne cast the lone dissenting vote, citing her interest in delaying the raise until...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc celebrates 135th birthday with logo contest for high schoolers
The City of Lompoc is celebrating its 135th anniversary with a birthday logo contest open to high schoolers in grades 9-12. The submission deadline is Friday, Nov. 18. Local high school students are invited to submit artwork celebrating the city’s upcoming anniversary themed, “Honoring our Legacy — Launching into our Future.”
Lompoc Record
Boo at the Zoo 2 Girls ed.jpg
Lompoc Record
Urging vote for new Santa Maria Airport District directors | Guest Commentary
The usual races for Santa Maria Public Airport board of directors are down-ballot races which garner little public attention or concern. The current races for directors which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot are quite different. Local voters will be able to make their two most consequential choices in decades.
Lompoc Record
One inmate dies, two recover from overdoses in Northern Branch Jail this week
One inmate died but two were resuscitated after apparently overdosing on fentanyl this week in separate incidents at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The dead inmate was identified as Santa Maria resident Edgar Mescua Estrada, 37, also known as...
Lompoc Record
Popular rapper Ice Cube set to headline concert Saturday in Santa Maria
A West Coast rap icon is coming to Santa Maria. Ice Cube, a former member of the ground-breaking rap group N.W.A who went on to have a successful solo career, is set to perform Saturday at the Elks Events Center. Pablo Ramos, a Central Coast resident, helped bring the popular...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc police arrest a second suspect in murder of Maurilio Delacruz
A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Lompoc man back in February, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was already in custody on an unrelated incident when he was arrested Tuesday and rebooked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria man pleads guilty to murder in DUI high-speed crash in 2019
A Santa Maria man is expected to be sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of two young women and to driving under the influence causing great bodily injury to two other young women in a high-speed crash in 2019, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc golfers soar at qualifier, PV, Cabrillo advance
Ocean League MVP Halee Sager led the unbeaten Lompoc girls golf team to a runaway win at the league CIF Central Section qualifier at Paso Robles Tuesday. Sager shot an 89. Kariss Whitford of Orcutt Academy was the medalist with an 85. Sophia Furness of Nipomo shot an 87. Golfers...
Lompoc Record
St. Joseph beats Lompoc as Braves falter in second half again, setting up Knights' showdown with Mission Prep
One streak ended while another kept going Friday night. St. Joseph beat Lompoc for the first time in program history in a clash of two area heavyweights. The 48-34 victory ended the Knights' drought against the Braves at Jay Will Stadium in Orcutt. Lompoc, though, saw another streak continue. For the third straight time against the Mountain League's top competition, the Braves faltered in the second half.
Lompoc Record
Solid showing for Lompoc players at league tournament
League champion Lompoc had a solid showing at the first day of the Ocean League Girls Tennis Tournament at Morro Bay Wednesday. Vera Ortiz had a first-round bye, won her second-round match 6-0, 6-1 and won her quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-2. Rianna Stouppe had a first round bye, then won her next two matches 6-0, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-1 to make the singles semifinals along with Ortiz.
Lompoc Record
St. Joseph, Mission Prep, Paso Robles remain 1-2-3 in area football rankings
There was not a lot of movement in the area high school football rankings this week, and there was no movement at all among the top three teams. St. Joseph, Mission Prep and Paso Robles remained 1-2-3 in the area ratings. The Knights (7-1) have been in the top spot all season.
