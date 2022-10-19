Petition circulating that calls for New Port Richey Mayor to resign

Tuesday’s city council meeting in New Port Richey started with an apology.

“I wish to clear the air," said Mayor Rob Marlowe, “Contrary to what you may have been told, I am not anti-bike fest. And while it’s not my favorite event, I recognize that some of our downtown businesses benefit from it and I’m happy for them.“

This comes after several permitting disputes and disparaging social media posts from Mayor Marlowe that were linked to the Cotee River Bike Fest.

The posts include this one which encouraged people to attend an event somewhere else, saying, “If beer, motorcycles, and more beer isn’t your thing. There is a family-friendly alternative in Zephyrhills this weekend.”

But during public comment, it became clear that to some, Mayor Rob Marlowe’s words were a little too late.

And some business owners are concerned that what he said may have impacted turnout.

Recommended

“I’m sure other business owners have done well. However, the majority of the business owners I have spoken to were down in revenue," said Lisa Langford.

Following those social media posts, a change.org petition was started calling for the mayor to step down.

However, on Tuesday, he told the crowd he plans to finish his term which ends next April.

WFTS

Even still, some business owners tell ABC Action News they’re not giving up on his removal without a fight.

"We also have a petition going around with paper, on paper, A paper petition. So we’re close to 500-600 signatures. We need 1100 to make this thing go formal," said Langford.

“He can have his own personal opinion, that’s fine, but it’s his job as a public official. To support everything that the business community and everything that the city does," said Derek Pontlitz.