New Port Richey, FL

Petition circulating that calls for New Port Richey Mayor to resign

By Rochelle Alleyne
 3 days ago
Tuesday’s city council meeting in New Port Richey started with an apology.

“I wish to clear the air," said Mayor Rob Marlowe, “Contrary to what you may have been told, I am not anti-bike fest. And while it’s not my favorite event, I recognize that some of our downtown businesses benefit from it and I’m happy for them.“

This comes after several permitting disputes and disparaging social media posts from Mayor Marlowe that were linked to the Cotee River Bike Fest.

The posts include this one which encouraged people to attend an event somewhere else, saying, “If beer, motorcycles, and more beer isn’t your thing. There is a family-friendly alternative in Zephyrhills this weekend.”

But during public comment, it became clear that to some, Mayor Rob Marlowe’s words were a little too late.

And some business owners are concerned that what he said may have impacted turnout.

“I’m sure other business owners have done well. However, the majority of the business owners I have spoken to were down in revenue," said Lisa Langford.
Following those social media posts, a change.org petition was started calling for the mayor to step down.

However, on Tuesday, he told the crowd he plans to finish his term which ends next April.

Even still, some business owners tell ABC Action News they’re not giving up on his removal without a fight.

"We also have a petition going around with paper, on paper, A paper petition. So we’re close to 500-600 signatures. We need 1100 to make this thing go formal," said Langford.

“He can have his own personal opinion, that’s fine, but it’s his job as a public official. To support everything that the business community and everything that the city does," said Derek Pontlitz.

Comments / 12

Janice
3d ago

Also why was He promoting Zephyrhills over the event at the church at southgate and us19 here in town.. looked like a little fair with a ferris wheel and young kids rides. Why send our families clear across the county when that event was going on? I live on one of the busy roads into town.. Bikes were great fun to watch.. was a very nice change to have them here.. to bad we couldnt do it a few times a years.

5
Jim Riddle
3d ago

why is he promoting something else in another city to get people to spend money in another city instead of the city that he is supposed to be supporting yeah time for him to go and I'm not even in New Port Richey resident but I've lived here my whole life

3
Betty Hannon
2d ago

I know a lot of bikers and I'll tell you what there's nothing wrong with them. That's pretty sad when someone's being so judgmental.

2
 

