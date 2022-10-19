Shay Johnson and Amara La Negra fell out. “Love And Hip Hop Miami” stars Amara La Negra and Shay Johnson used to be good friends. However, tension started once Amara’s romance with Shay’s brother Emjay went left. Amara was already having issues with Emjay but it heightened once his ex approached her. And Emjay’s ex alleged that she had to move on from the romance because she felt like Emjay wanted to live off of her. She claimed he didn’t work a job. So she was the one who had to pay all of the bills. She wanted to warn Amara that she could end up having the same issue with Emjay at some point if she wasn’t already. Interestingly enough, Amara revealed that it was an issue she was having with Emjay. She was tired of being the breadwinner in the relationship.

