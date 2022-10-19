Read full article on original website
Carlos King Calls Out ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Critics for Calling the Show Ratchet
LAMH has been full of drama. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans have been very critical of how much they feel the show has changed since its first season. Initially, the show appeared to be about successful Black couples working together to create wealth through real estate. However, it became clear that Melody Holt and Martell Holt were having a lot of issues in their marriage. In fact, Melody revealed Martell was a serial cheater. And he even had a mistress for years. Their marriage fell apart. Martell had a baby with the woman. He and Melody are now divorced. So the show began to focus on the drama between Melody and Martell. And eventually, the Comeback Group dissolved.
Quad Webb Reacts to Critics Saying She Brings Nothing to ‘Married to Medicine’
Quad Webb and Toya Bush-Harris have a controversial feud. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb has been coming for Toya Bush-Harris pretty hard. On the current season, Quad played a role in the gossip. She’s accused Toya of cheating on Dr. Eugene Harris with a neighbor. Toya said that she has not cheated on Eugene. And Eugene believes that there’s no truth to the rumor. Regardless, Toya firmly believes that Quad is the person who planned to bring the rumor to the show. Interestingly enough, Anila Sajja made an interesting accusation during the cast trip to Blue Ridge Mountain. At Quad’s holiday party, Dr. Heavenly Kimes told Toya that one of Anila’s friends had been spreading the rumor around. And that friend was at the party with Anila. So Heavenly was thinking that Anila invited her. However, Anila told Toya that Quad invited the friend. Anila feels like Quad set her up to look like the bad guy.
LHHMIA Fans Accuse Shay Johnson of Being Rude to Tamar Braxton at the Reunion
Shay Johnson and Amara La Negra fell out. “Love And Hip Hop Miami” stars Amara La Negra and Shay Johnson used to be good friends. However, tension started once Amara’s romance with Shay’s brother Emjay went left. Amara was already having issues with Emjay but it heightened once his ex approached her. And Emjay’s ex alleged that she had to move on from the romance because she felt like Emjay wanted to live off of her. She claimed he didn’t work a job. So she was the one who had to pay all of the bills. She wanted to warn Amara that she could end up having the same issue with Emjay at some point if she wasn’t already. Interestingly enough, Amara revealed that it was an issue she was having with Emjay. She was tired of being the breadwinner in the relationship.
Yandy Smith Responds After LHHATL Fan Accuses Her of Being Jealous of Samantha Wallace
Some LHHATL fans have been calling out Yandy Smith after the latest episode. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the recent episode. On the episode, Mendeecees Harris finally tricked Yandy Smith into talking to Samantha Wallace. Those who watched “Love And Hip Hop New York” from the earlier seasons remember how much Samantha and Yandy clashed. Samantha accused Yandy of causing drama and coming for her as a mother. As for Yandy, she felt like Samantha and Erika DeShazo didn’t respect her position in Mendeecees’ life.
