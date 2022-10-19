ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
cbs12.com

Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Family files wrongful death suit for toddler and grandmother shot and killed at a Publix

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a grandmother and toddler killed at a Publix filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday. The incident happened back on June 10, 2021, 23-month-old Sam Varone and his grandmother, Litha Varone, 69, were at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach when a gunman opened fire, killing the two. The shooter, Timothy Wall, 55, then turned the gun onto himself, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Shaping the future of Riviera Beach through its voices

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is conducting a community-wide survey to rebrand the city. The research study hosted by North Star, is looking to invest in its residents, businesses, and visitors. Responses will remain anonymous, and the 15-minute survey takes a step closer to...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County Approves 2 New Affordable Housing Projects

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Board of County Commissioners in Palm Beach County approved $8.2M in American Rescue Plan Act Response Projects funding for the construction of new affordable housing multi-family projects. The funding was made available through a Request for Proposal through the Department of Housing...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

A warm and sunny weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Looking at drier air heading in for the weekend. Mostly cloudy overnight with temps in the mid 60's. Showers tapering off. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, temps in the mid 80's. Drier air continues to be dominant through the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy