Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
2 people shot on the street were 'specifically targeted,' police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two people shot on N. Tamarind Avenue in the middle of the day on Wednesday were "specifically targeted," according to West Palm Beach police. Detectives also said they detained and interviewed some people but did not take anyone into custody. The shooting...
cbs12.com
Undercover drug bust leads to the arrest of 3 people in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested on Friday for multiple drug-related charges in Okeechobee County after detectives went undercover to investigate. The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said they worked alongside the DEA, FDLE and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office during the case. The investigation began when detectives...
cbs12.com
False alarm: Two men attempting to coax children into van were not a threat
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has canceled its search for two men in a van who they said were attempting to coax children into their van for a ride to school. According to a neighbor who says he witnessed what happened, a black Chrysler...
cbs12.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
cbs12.com
Authorities say campus is safe after rumors of threat to Vero Beach High School
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rumors spread Friday morning regarding a threat to Vero Beach High School, but officials say the threat was a false alarm. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person on campus. Vero Beach Police and School Officials...
cbs12.com
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
cbs12.com
Former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority charged with extortion
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former chairman of Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing jail time after being charged with one count of extortion after using his position to receive a kickback from a real-estate transaction. Delvin Thomas, 44, of West Palm Beach was the chairman back in...
cbs12.com
Woman blocked ex-boyfriend online so he brought toolkit and tried to break in, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It took two tries but police say they managed to get a confession after being called to an overnight "loitering and prowling incident." It happened in Delray Beach at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. walking erratically within the center of the roadway.
cbs12.com
Family files wrongful death suit for toddler and grandmother shot and killed at a Publix
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a grandmother and toddler killed at a Publix filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday. The incident happened back on June 10, 2021, 23-month-old Sam Varone and his grandmother, Litha Varone, 69, were at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach when a gunman opened fire, killing the two. The shooter, Timothy Wall, 55, then turned the gun onto himself, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cbs12.com
Woman accused of locking children outside in high crime neighborhood
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say a woman punished two children by locking them out of their house for hours in a high crime area in Vero Beach. Deputies arrested 34-year-old Willie Davis on two counts of child abuse. According to the arrest report, Davis said she did...
cbs12.com
New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
cbs12.com
Woman posed as fake medical instructor, defrauded women out of $130K
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Vero Beach woman accused of defrauding 37 people of more than $93,000 has been arrested. She posed as an instructor at Grace Medical Training, which she owned, charging her students moneybut it was all a hoax. The students attended classes for 10 months,...
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie ranked one of safest cities in country
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Homeowners in Port St. Lucie can rest easy, as the city just made a list for safest cities in the country. In fact, it was the only city in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches to make that list for 2022. This new...
cbs12.com
Riviera Beach will temporarily convert to free chlorine
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach said it will temporarily convert to free chlorine. City officials said they will commence a “Free Chlorine Flush” Project beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. Free Chlorine Flushing is a temporary disinfection process using free chlorine, which eliminates harmful microbes and neutralize contaminants.
cbs12.com
Arguments instead of jury selection during court session on 1990 killer clown murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jury selection had been scheduled for months in a murder case that started 32 years ago. Now, Friday, everyone went to court except for the potential jurors. Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of dressing in a clown costume, and handing Marlene Warren balloons and...
cbs12.com
Teen suicide rates up in Florida, mother raises awareness for suicide prevention
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of suicides in the nation is increasing. More people are heading to the emergency room for suicide attempts and hospitalizations as it gets worse. In the state of Florida, suicide rates in 15-19 year olds went up by more than 40...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County unemployment rate drops to 2.6 percent, 31,100 jobs added
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County announced on Friday that the unemployment rate for September 2022 has dropped to 2.6 percent. This time last year the rate was 3.9 percent and 2.9 percent in August of this year, showing the continued decline. The county’s rate remains...
cbs12.com
Shaping the future of Riviera Beach through its voices
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is conducting a community-wide survey to rebrand the city. The research study hosted by North Star, is looking to invest in its residents, businesses, and visitors. Responses will remain anonymous, and the 15-minute survey takes a step closer to...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County Approves 2 New Affordable Housing Projects
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Board of County Commissioners in Palm Beach County approved $8.2M in American Rescue Plan Act Response Projects funding for the construction of new affordable housing multi-family projects. The funding was made available through a Request for Proposal through the Department of Housing...
cbs12.com
A warm and sunny weekend ahead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Looking at drier air heading in for the weekend. Mostly cloudy overnight with temps in the mid 60's. Showers tapering off. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, temps in the mid 80's. Drier air continues to be dominant through the...
Comments / 0