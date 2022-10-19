ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

This map shows the best places to see New Jersey’s fall foliage color explosion

Few people enjoy the end of summer, but if you want to make the best of the situation as cold temperatures move in, going out to see New Jersey’s beautiful fall foliage is a great way to accomplish that goal. Many places in New Jersey are nearing the peak of fall foliage, and the northwestern part of the state is in full peak season right now. So, time is running out to see the beauties of nature. The New Jersey Department of Environment Protection released a handy map that shows the fall foliage status at many of the state’s parks. The post This map shows the best places to see New Jersey’s fall foliage color explosion appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
boozyburbs.com

Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations

Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
PARAMUS, NJ
Beach Radio

5 Annoying Gym Habits No One in New Jersey Likes

Working out is difficult enough without these annoying things. There are some people who truly enjoy going to the gym. I bet most of us do not fall under that category. I know I don't. Those of us who aren't gym lovers want to get in, get our workout done, and get out.
Shore News Network

This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World

TOMS RIVER, NJ – For over 80 years, the small downtown village of Toms River has hosted one of the biggest Halloween parties in the entire world. While local officials claim it’s the second-largest Halloween parade in the world, but the Guinness Worlds Records could not officially verify that claim. Each year between 5,000 and 7,000 people line Main Street in Toms River and watch Halloween-themed parade floats go by, created by civic organizations from around the region. The annual Toms River Halloween parade is hosted by Toms River Fire Company No. 1 and this month it is hosting its The post This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy