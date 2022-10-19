Few people enjoy the end of summer, but if you want to make the best of the situation as cold temperatures move in, going out to see New Jersey’s beautiful fall foliage is a great way to accomplish that goal. Many places in New Jersey are nearing the peak of fall foliage, and the northwestern part of the state is in full peak season right now. So, time is running out to see the beauties of nature. The New Jersey Department of Environment Protection released a handy map that shows the fall foliage status at many of the state’s parks. The post This map shows the best places to see New Jersey’s fall foliage color explosion appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO