Menominee, MI

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Future Plans For Site Of Warehouse Fire

MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Emergency responders are shifting into a longer-term recovery phase regarding the paper warehouse fire earlier this month. Several agencies gathered together to form a unified response to the fire. All involved agencies are planning a press conference Thursday. They will discuss containment and management of...
MENOMINEE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Area manufacturers to open doors to local students

After a multi-year reprieve due to COVID-19, you will once again be seeing area students get a first-hand look at Door County’s manufacturing industry. Students from Algoma, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Washington Island will participate in Manufacturing Day on October 27th as they tour approximately a dozen businesses located primarily in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park. Over 60 different manufacturers call Door County home, and Korey Mallien from the Door County Economic Development Corporation says Thursday’s event will hopefully show students that they do not have to travel far from home for a great career.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wtmj.com

Correction: Bonfire Explosion story

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not north. Copyright...
GREEN BAY, WI
WLUC

Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was sentenced to eight years and 36 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Emery entered a plea to one count of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing causing injury. Additionally, her plea included four counts of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing.
ESCANABA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Bomb Threat At Escanaba High School Remains Under Investigation

Escanaba Public Safety continues to investigate a bomb threat that was called in on Wednesday to the Escanaba Schools, which led to a lockdown of students for most of the day. On 10/19/22 at 9:49 a.m., Delta County Central Dispatch received a call at 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19 from a person claiming a bomb may have been planted at Escanaba High School.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Escanaba Public Safety still investigating school bomb threat

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE at 8:00 a.m. Thursday:. Following a bomb threat and soft lockdown Wednesday, Escanaba Public Safety requested bomb dogs from the Michigan State Police and Delta Force Security to search the Escanaba schools for potential bombs. Escanaba Public Safety also requested the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad be advised of the situation.
ESCANABA, MI
WFRV Local 5

Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
PULASKI, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Delayed dental care among factors driving up patient numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — These are busy times from Dr. Patrick Berg and other staff at Oral Health Partnership in Brown County. Oral Health Partnership in Brown County has seen more than 10,000 unique patients so far this year. That’s a record. OHP provides care to underserved patients,...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Public Health Offering Free COVID-19 Testing Event Next Wednesday

As the weather becomes less reliable, the final free COVID-19 testing event at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce parking lot will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties encourages people with symptoms of, or known exposure to, COVID-19 to continue to seek testing. Many local healthcare providers and pharmacies offer testing, local retailers have at-home tests available for purchase over the counter, and, if you have health insurance, most insurers will pay you back for up to 8 at-home tests each month for each person on your plan. Contact your health insurance company to learn more.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
doorcountydailynews.com

Hundreds without power as wind advisory continues

Many of your neighbors in Door County could be without power Tuesday morning as the area continues to get hit by high winds. Approximately 350 Wisconsin Public Service customers found themselves without power as of 6:15 a.m., including 232 near Jacksonport. Power is expected to come back between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., according to the WPS Power Outage map.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

