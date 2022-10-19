As the weather becomes less reliable, the final free COVID-19 testing event at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce parking lot will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties encourages people with symptoms of, or known exposure to, COVID-19 to continue to seek testing. Many local healthcare providers and pharmacies offer testing, local retailers have at-home tests available for purchase over the counter, and, if you have health insurance, most insurers will pay you back for up to 8 at-home tests each month for each person on your plan. Contact your health insurance company to learn more.

