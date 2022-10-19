ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Brad SCOTT Berger
3d ago

never seen intersections that produce road rage but I've been driving over 20 years commercial driver and the craziest thing is intersections that make people fight to get in

KRQE News 13

APD arrests suspect in connection to September murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Henry Atkinson for the murder of Elijah Pino. Atkinson is accused of shooting Pino several times after getting off a city bus at Wyoming and Central. Police say surveillance video from nearby businesses and a city bus show Atkinson and several others getting into a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate shooting at a Walmart in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart Neighborhood Market near San Mateo and I-40 Friday afternoon. Police say one woman was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. She is listed in critical but stable condition, according to APD. Police say there...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who shot at deputies now accused of stealing cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrique Torres, the man who shot at a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, is back in jail. Torres is accused of stealing cars and stripping the stolen vehicles. Torres was caught Tuesday in the South Valley along with another man allegedly stripping stolen vehicles. Torres was arrested after a foot chase. Torres shot […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead after crash in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead. They say it happened at 86th and Central involving another vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died. Details are limited on what caused the crash, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man facing COVID relief fraud charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Pholopater Faltas with COVID relief fund fraud. They say from April to October 2020, Fatlas told people he would submit unemployment insurance applications to Workforce Solutions, then had that money deposited into his debit cards and bank accounts. In some cases, prosecutors say he gave people a small portion […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Homeless man dies weeks after being beaten

Homicide detectives learned last week that a homeless man had died after being found beaten in September in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives were notified on Oct. 14 that 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma had died in the hospital from a brain bleed. “An autopsy was conducted,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. APD says it was a vehicle and motorcycle collision. The crash happened at 86th Street and Central Avenue and the area is closed as APD investigates. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where they died of their injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD’s police chief shares takeaways from recent visit with chiefs from across the U.S.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s chief of police recently met with other leaders from departments across the country to talk about challenges they’re facing, like police shootings, crime trends, and staffing shortages.  Chief Harold Medina said many crimes seen in Albuquerque are also happening across the country.  When asked about the concern […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

