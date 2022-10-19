Read full article on original website
Brad SCOTT Berger
3d ago
never seen intersections that produce road rage but I've been driving over 20 years commercial driver and the craziest thing is intersections that make people fight to get in
APD searching for carjacking suspects who allegedly tried to sell the victim’s violin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down a carjacker who also made off with a woman’s violin. The carjacking happened at the victim’s church near San Mateo and Comanche on October 10. The violin was in the car at the time. Police say a duo then tried to sell that […]
APD arrests suspect in connection to September murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Henry Atkinson for the murder of Elijah Pino. Atkinson is accused of shooting Pino several times after getting off a city bus at Wyoming and Central. Police say surveillance video from nearby businesses and a city bus show Atkinson and several others getting into a […]
Police investigate shooting at a Walmart in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart Neighborhood Market near San Mateo and I-40 Friday afternoon. Police say one woman was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. She is listed in critical but stable condition, according to APD. Police say there...
Man who shot at deputies now accused of stealing cars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrique Torres, the man who shot at a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, is back in jail. Torres is accused of stealing cars and stripping the stolen vehicles. Torres was caught Tuesday in the South Valley along with another man allegedly stripping stolen vehicles. Torres was arrested after a foot chase. Torres shot […]
1 dead after crash in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead. They say it happened at 86th and Central involving another vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died. Details are limited on what caused the crash, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Albuquerque man facing COVID relief fraud charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Pholopater Faltas with COVID relief fund fraud. They say from April to October 2020, Fatlas told people he would submit unemployment insurance applications to Workforce Solutions, then had that money deposited into his debit cards and bank accounts. In some cases, prosecutors say he gave people a small portion […]
Homeless man dies weeks after being beaten
Homicide detectives learned last week that a homeless man had died after being found beaten in September in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives were notified on Oct. 14 that 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma had died in the hospital from a brain bleed. “An autopsy was conducted,...
Murder victim’s family sues downtown Albuquerque parking lot owners
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owners of a prime downtown Albuquerque parking lot are facing a wrongful death lawsuit following a deadly shooting in the lot in August. Filed by the shooting victim’s family, the lawsuit claims the parking area at 2nd and Central is a “hot spot for violent crime” and that the lot owners have […]
Man accused of murdering two Albuquerque men asks judge to dismiss charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dakota Briscoe, the man accused of a double murder in Albuquerque, is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Briscoe is accused of killing two men in 2020 and burning their bodies inside of a car. Briscoe’s attorneys argue the state has violated his right to a speedy trial and […]
Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. APD says it was a vehicle and motorcycle collision. The crash happened at 86th Street and Central Avenue and the area is closed as APD investigates. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where they died of their injuries.
APD’s police chief shares takeaways from recent visit with chiefs from across the U.S.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s chief of police recently met with other leaders from departments across the country to talk about challenges they’re facing, like police shootings, crime trends, and staffing shortages. Chief Harold Medina said many crimes seen in Albuquerque are also happening across the country. When asked about the concern […]
Albuquerque man that shot federal agent sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Garcia Pacheco, 33, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for shooting a federal agent in December 2020. Pacheco pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon and inflicting bodily injury and one count of being a felon […]
'It's hard': Domestic violence victim shares story of survival nearly six years later
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a time Natalie Thrasher will never forget. Nearly six years ago, the Albuquerque resident was left bloodied and to die in a street by someone she loved. "As time goes on, everybody shows their true colors, and that's exactly what happened," she said. On March...
Video: APD chases California man accused of trying to set fires at gas pumps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department had to take down a driver who they think really wanted to blow up gas pumps around town. Police say 35-year-old Johnathan Nava, from California, had been spotted trying to start fires earlier in the night including a gas pump a few miles away. A chase led them […]
Pilot program to speed up court cases is impacting both defense and prosecutors
Pilot program to speed up court cases is impacting both defense and prosecutors. Pilot program to speed up court cases is impacting …. Pilot program to speed up court cases is impacting both defense and prosecutors. 1 dead after crash in southwest Albuquerque. 1 dead after crash in southwest Albuquerque.
'No one is above the law,' New Mexico D.A. warns on anniversary of deadly 'Rust' shooting
On the one-year anniversary of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a top prosecutor in New Mexico renewed her stark warning that "no one is above the law." A year ago Friday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the western "Rust" on a set near Santa Fe.
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
Albuquerque woman charged with stealing more than $8K in plants from multiple Albertson’s stores
Albuquerque's police chief says this crime is a strange one. A woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars' worth of potted plants from Albuquerque grocery stores.
Sentencing expected for man charged with murdering Edgewood gas station employee
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Daniel Martinez, the man accused of gunning down an Edgewood gas station employee over less than $50, is expected to be sentenced Thursday. Martinez is charged with shooting and killing Michael Pelkey in 2018 after his accomplice robbed the Smith’s gas station where Pelkey was working. In all, seven people were involved in […]
Man wanted for violating probation in Jemez burglaries is arrested
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to burglaries in the Jemez area is behind bars, several months after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Nehemiah Hillhouse on September 30. Hillhouse pled guilty to two different burglaries in the Jemez area in 2017 which he committed with […]
