Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkWORD PLAY MEDIAStaten Island, NY
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Boys Soccer – Freehold Boro’s Ammar Danish Wins Week 5 Player of the Week Award
Freehold Boro is not in the Shore Conference Tournament, but the Colonials are enjoying their own version of postseason success with Danish leading the way. Freehold Boro has now won five of its last six games and with Tuesday’s win over Red Bank, the Colonials reached the finals of the Shore Conference Coaches’ Cup – a tournament for teams that did not qualify for the SCT.
Matawan runs past Barnegat to clinch first division title since 2010
ABERDEEN -- One of the Shore Conference's most successful football programs finally has another championship to add to its collection. Sophomore running back Colin Palumbo ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Am'ir Martinez ran for 90 yards and a touchdown as Matawan rolled to a 27-12 victory over Barnegat to clinch the Liberty Division title on Friday night at Barry Rizzo Stadium.
Surf Taco Week 6 Boys Soccer Team of the Week: Middletown North
The Middletown North boys soccer team has been an underdog from the start of the season and, really, over the last decade. The Lions have made a run to an NJSIAA sectional final in Group III and been in the running for a Shore Conference division title while a member of Class B North, but most of their years have been spent fighting for their proverbial lives in the Class A North division.
Girls Soccer – Freehold Twp. Earns Second Straight Trip to Shore Conference Tournament Final
NEPTUNE -- The Freehold Township girls soccer team has made a routine of running opponents out of the game with its quick-strike attack, particularly at the outset of the second halves of its matches. As the minutes passed by in Wednesday night's Shore Conference Tournament semifinal against fifth-seeded St. John...
The Block GameDay Countdown Takes Us To Donovan Catholic Friday Night
The Block GameDay Countdown takes us to Donovan Catholic Friday night where the Griffins host Middletown South in a battle of American Division rivals who are both ranked in the Jeep Store/Shore Sports Network Top 10. The visiting Eagles (#5, 5-1) have won 3 in-a-row thanks to a bruising running game while Donovan (#4, 5-2) has bounced back following two consecutive losses to shut out their last two opponents.
Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team
The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – After matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, a lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County won the third-tier prize of $50,000. The lucky ticket was sold at the News Plus located at 620 Mule Road in Toms River. The winning numbers for...
Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges
TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
Chef Jason Dilts Opening New Restaurant in Robbinsville, NJ
Oh boy, I've got some good news for you. It sounds like popular local chef, Jason Dilts is opening a new restaurant in Robbinsville. He's back!. I don't have any details except the new eatery will be in the old Shrimp King on Route 130 North. As I was scrolling...
Official: Fire contained to sneaker store at Freehold Raceway Mall
A fire broke out just after 8 a.m. Friday at the Freehold Raceway Mall.
Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore
BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River
It has been vacant for a couple of years now, and at this point, there are no plans in the works to replace the former Charlie Brown’s restaurant located at the corner of Kettle Creek Road and Hooper Avenue in Toms River. The site has long been a recreational social and drinking hub for residents of Silverton and lower Brick Township, dating back to the 1970s when it was a local bar known as Phil’s Liquor Locker Lounge. Charlie Brown’s was having success at the location for many years until covid-19 came, and the New Jersey lockdown under the direction The post What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
New Jersey’s Best Wings Champion Has Been Revealed
This is the time of year in New Jersey when good friends gather to watch a ballgame or a favorite TV show, and there always seems to be a plate of wings somewhere in the picture. That's why we wanted to know where you get the best wings in the entire state of New Jersey.
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
Big News About Newark Airport Could Be a Major Game-Changer
People are bound to have opinions about this.
