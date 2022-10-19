ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – Freehold Boro’s Ammar Danish Wins Week 5 Player of the Week Award

Freehold Boro is not in the Shore Conference Tournament, but the Colonials are enjoying their own version of postseason success with Danish leading the way. Freehold Boro has now won five of its last six games and with Tuesday’s win over Red Bank, the Colonials reached the finals of the Shore Conference Coaches’ Cup – a tournament for teams that did not qualify for the SCT.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Matawan runs past Barnegat to clinch first division title since 2010

ABERDEEN -- One of the Shore Conference's most successful football programs finally has another championship to add to its collection. Sophomore running back Colin Palumbo ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Am'ir Martinez ran for 90 yards and a touchdown as Matawan rolled to a 27-12 victory over Barnegat to clinch the Liberty Division title on Friday night at Barry Rizzo Stadium.
MATAWAN, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Surf Taco Week 6 Boys Soccer Team of the Week: Middletown North

The Middletown North boys soccer team has been an underdog from the start of the season and, really, over the last decade. The Lions have made a run to an NJSIAA sectional final in Group III and been in the running for a Shore Conference division title while a member of Class B North, but most of their years have been spent fighting for their proverbial lives in the Class A North division.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Shore Sports Network

The Block GameDay Countdown Takes Us To Donovan Catholic Friday Night

The Block GameDay Countdown takes us to Donovan Catholic Friday night where the Griffins host Middletown South in a battle of American Division rivals who are both ranked in the Jeep Store/Shore Sports Network Top 10. The visiting Eagles (#5, 5-1) have won 3 in-a-row thanks to a bruising running game while Donovan (#4, 5-2) has bounced back following two consecutive losses to shut out their last two opponents.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Former softball coach hit with probation after stealing $12K from team

The former coach of a travel softball team in Monmouth County has been sentenced to five years’ probation after admitting he stole $12,000 from the organization. Michael Lane, 54, of Neptune Township will also have to pay restitution to the parents of 10 players who were part of the Tinton Falls-based Monmouth Surf, the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $50K

OCEAN COUNTY – After matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, a lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County won the third-tier prize of $50,000. The lucky ticket was sold at the News Plus located at 620 Mule Road in Toms River. The winning numbers for...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges

TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
Shore News Network

Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore

BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River

It has been vacant for a couple of years now, and at this point, there are no plans in the works to replace the former Charlie Brown’s restaurant located at the corner of Kettle Creek Road and Hooper Avenue in Toms River. The site has long been a recreational social and drinking hub for residents of Silverton and lower Brick Township, dating back to the 1970s when it was a local bar known as Phil’s Liquor Locker Lounge. Charlie Brown’s was having success at the location for many years until covid-19 came, and the New Jersey lockdown under the direction The post What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Beach Radio

The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Community Policy