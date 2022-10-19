STAMFORD, Conn. -- In-person early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 29 in both New York and New Jersey, but not in Connecticut.It's one of only four states that doesn't have early in-person voting.CBS2's Tony Aiello reports critics say that is an affront to democracy and needs to change.On the November ballot in Connecticut, there will be a vote about early voting.The ballot question reads, "Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?""I think that it's high time that we had that, no matter what party affiliation that...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO