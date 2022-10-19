Read full article on original website
Carol Jackson
3d ago
we don't need early voting never had it years before and voting was fine besides that you need to show a proper ID to vote because we have too many illegal immigrants in this country now thanks to our Democrat friends in order to save our country we need to vote red because unfortunately our Democrats don't want to help American citizens
Reply
2
Related
Eyewitness News
Race for CT’s 5th Congressional District
(WFSB) - As we move closer to November’s election, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you learn more about who they are. Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is the western part of the state, spanning across parts of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. It’s considered a...
Retired military volunteering at Connecticut polls on Election Day
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Earlier this month, the Secretary of the State announced new federal funding for a military cybersecurity team to watch over this year’s elections. Now, there is a national movement to get the retired military to help out at the actual polling sites, including here in Connecticut. State election officials say the […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Made $54M In 2021
Gov. Ned Lamont isn’t taking a salary from the state, but it’s clear from his 2021 taxes that he doesn’t need to. The tax return released by his campaign today shows he made $54 million last year. That’s more than double what he made over the previous three years.
NBC Connecticut
State Working to Make Sure People Can Vote Safely on Election Day
State officials are working together to protect voter rights. “The foundation of our democracy rests on the right to vote, and people should always know their right to vote is guaranteed by the full force of law,” said Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates. A memo was sent...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Gubernatorial Candidates Agree Not To Mandate COVID Vaccine For Kids
Neither Bob Stefanowski nor Gov. Ned Lamont seemed inclined to add the COVID-19 vaccine to Connecticut’s schedule of required childhood immunizations on Thursday as a federal advisory committee included it in a list of doctor-recommended shots. Stefanowski, a Republican from Madison, began a budgetary press conference by declaring that...
hk-now.com
Election 2022/Bob Stefanowski (R) Candidate for Governor
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
Your Local Election Headquarters: News 8 hosts debate for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District race
With three weeks to go until the general election, News 8 hosted a debate Tuesday for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District race at the Mattatuck Museum in downtown Waterbury. It’s one of the state’s most hotly contested races. Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, a two-term incumbent, is taking on Republican George Logan, a former state senator.
Fairfield Mirror
Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled
On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Chance Encounter In Madison On The Campaign Trail
MADISON – The release of state funding for a local road and sidewalk project was reason enough for Gov. Ned Lamont to make a Wednesday election campaign season stop in Madison, the hometown of his Republican opponent, where he ran into a familiar face. The governor and his entourage...
yankeeinstitute.org
Union Officials Sweep Connecticut Communist Awards
The Connecticut People’s World Committee, a progressive and socialist advocacy organization, will honor members of various unions at its annual People’s World Amistad Awards, Dec. 10. The awardees represent the “kind of unity, solidarity and vision needed to build the movement that can transform our country to put people, peace and planet before profits.”
Early voting on the November ballot in Connecticut
STAMFORD, Conn. -- In-person early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 29 in both New York and New Jersey, but not in Connecticut.It's one of only four states that doesn't have early in-person voting.CBS2's Tony Aiello reports critics say that is an affront to democracy and needs to change.On the November ballot in Connecticut, there will be a vote about early voting.The ballot question reads, "Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?""I think that it's high time that we had that, no matter what party affiliation that...
MSNBC
Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than NY, California
Oklahoma Democratic candidate for governor, Joy Hofmeister, received public mocking from incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt during a Wednesday debate when she accurately pointed out the state's crime problem. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 21, 2022.
Sen. Miner asks Gov. Lamont for executive order to allow guns in Connecticut state parks following bear attack
MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state senator is urging Gov. Ned Lamont to sign an executive order that would allow hikers to carry guns in state parks following a black bear attack over the weekend. “I can tell you, there are times when they don’t go away,” Sen. Craig Miner (R-District 30). “They just […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont and Stefanowski Address Retired Teachers — Separately
It was no accident that Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican rival Bob Stefanowski never crossed paths during a Tuesday gathering of retired teachers in Plantsville but that didn’t stop the candidates from sparring over how best to use the state budget surplus. Stefanowski and Lamont separately addressed a...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Reports Ninth Month of Job Growth
Connecticut employers added roughly 4,400 jobs in September, according to Thursday statistics from the Labor Department which reported the state’s unemployment rate had declined slightly to 4%. In the report, labor officials said the September employment gains contributed to the state’s ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecticut...
News 12
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
One key state lawmaker wants to make hospital mergers more difficult, following news that Yale New Haven Health is buying Waterbury Hospital and two others. Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
CT contracting watchdog close to adding investigative team
The State Contracting Standards Board hasn't been fully staffed since it was founded after former Gov. John Rowland resigned.
sheltonherald.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
The week in CT news: Police officers mourned at funeral, political debate
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Comments / 5