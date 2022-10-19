Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Orlando building, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in Orlando. According to court officials, Alberto Rivero-Milian was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. Rivero-Milian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution. The shooting occurred in...
WESH
Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday. Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk...
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
Detectives Looking For Florida Man Who Stuffed Hennessy ‘Down His Drawers’ And Escaped On Pink Bicycle
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective would like to speak to the man in the photo above regarding the theft of liquor from the Hilltop Food Market at 615 Daughtery Road West in Lakeland. Deputies say the theft occurred on October 4th
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
fox35orlando.com
Arkansas fugitive accused of threatening to shoot coworkers caught in Orlando after wild chase
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous fugitive was arrested in Central Florida after causing chaos on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) in Orlando, taking troopers on a wild ride during rush hour Wednesday. It all started after Brevard County deputies tried pulling over 33-year-old Daniel Harris during a traffic stop, because...
click orlando
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
WESH
FHP: One dead in fiery rollover crash on SR 429
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are currently investigating a deadly rollover crash on northbound SR 429. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck left the roadway and struck a guardrail before it caught on fire. Investigators say the only occupant of that truck died as a result of the crash.
Police: Man injured after shots fired into Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for the person who they say shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and baby inside Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Catalina Isle community on L B McLeod Rd. just before 8 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Police say...
WESH
FHP: 90-year-old man dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orange County. In Orlando, a pickup truck crashed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 414 around 11:50 a.m. The pickup truck was driving an outside lane and as...
click orlando
1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting
Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday. Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive...
WESH
Man accused of pointing gun at Cocoa law enforcement officers remains in jail
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of pointing a gun at an officer was supposed to have his first court appearance Thursday. WESH 2 first covered this story last week when the man was shot during a confrontation with a security guard and Cocoa police. From the hospital...
leesburg-news.com
Man with ‘lazy eye’ accused of knocking out woman’s tooth at homeless camp
A Leesburg man already on probation in New York was arrested last week after he reportedly attacked a woman at a homeless camp and knocked out one of her teeth. The victim told a Leesburg police officer Friday morning that she was laying on a mattress inside her tent in a wooded area of Leesburg when she saw a black male wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and black pants. The victim said she asked the man multiple times who she was and what he was doing at her camp, according to the police report.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
fox35orlando.com
Haunted car wash coming to Kissimmee this Halloween
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Get your car cleaned and get spooked at the same time … if you dare!. Tommy's Express in Kissimmee will debut its Tunnel of Terror haunted car wash this Halloween. This year's theme is The Purge – based on the horror series about a totalitarian America that sanctions an annual national holiday where all crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours.
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
Click10.com
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Florida highway ends in arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. According to Local 10 News partner WKMG, troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested...
Comments / 0