A Leesburg man already on probation in New York was arrested last week after he reportedly attacked a woman at a homeless camp and knocked out one of her teeth. The victim told a Leesburg police officer Friday morning that she was laying on a mattress inside her tent in a wooded area of Leesburg when she saw a black male wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and black pants. The victim said she asked the man multiple times who she was and what he was doing at her camp, according to the police report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO