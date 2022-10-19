ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Orlando building, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in Orlando. According to court officials, Alberto Rivero-Milian was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm. Rivero-Milian was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $14,000 in restitution. The shooting occurred in...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Car crashes into Pine Hills home after shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not just Halloween decorations that are strewn throughout The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills, but the remnants of police tape. This comes after deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed car Thursday night. He later died. On...
PINE HILLS, FL
WESH

FHP: One dead in fiery rollover crash on SR 429

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are currently investigating a deadly rollover crash on northbound SR 429. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck left the roadway and struck a guardrail before it caught on fire. Investigators say the only occupant of that truck died as a result of the crash.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 90-year-old man dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orange County. In Orlando, a pickup truck crashed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and State Road 414 around 11:50 a.m. The pickup truck was driving an outside lane and as...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man with ‘lazy eye’ accused of knocking out woman’s tooth at homeless camp

A Leesburg man already on probation in New York was arrested last week after he reportedly attacked a woman at a homeless camp and knocked out one of her teeth. The victim told a Leesburg police officer Friday morning that she was laying on a mattress inside her tent in a wooded area of Leesburg when she saw a black male wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and black pants. The victim said she asked the man multiple times who she was and what he was doing at her camp, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Haunted car wash coming to Kissimmee this Halloween

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Get your car cleaned and get spooked at the same time … if you dare!. Tommy's Express in Kissimmee will debut its Tunnel of Terror haunted car wash this Halloween. This year's theme is The Purge – based on the horror series about a totalitarian America that sanctions an annual national holiday where all crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Click10.com

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Florida highway ends in arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. According to Local 10 News partner WKMG, troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

