Trump To Get Subpoenaed 'Shortly' By Jan. 6 Panel, Says Liz Cheney: 'American People Deserve To Hear Directly From Him'

well lets see. trump has a machiaviallian narcissistic tendencies.. so he'll want to go to that committee.. no matter the proof they have. he will prove his superiority over the rule of law and the constitution. for he is the warrior of God. he will show the maga worshippers that he's the orange Jesus. that he will deliver them from the evil democrats and rinos and tinos. only Christian white maga people can truly be Americans.
They need to have well thought our stradegy to make him "lie" under oath. It shouldn't be difficult be because he constantly lies about everything and anything.
Pelosi’s drama show had no effect on Americans. That’s hilarious that they think Liz is a Republican. 😂😂😂
