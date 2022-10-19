Kern County schools see an increase in attendance post-pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the global pandemic stopped our normal routines, including kids going to school, some schools across the state are still struggling with low attendance, now that kids have returned in-person.

However, Kern County schools are experiencing the opposite, an increase in attendance this school year, including the McFarland Unified School District, Bakersfield City School District and Panama Buena Vista Union School District.

Attendance is the primary way school districts in the state are funded and each has made an effort to boost rates from the days of the pandemic.

This school year, McFarland Unified School District attendance rates are above 96%, Bakersfield City School District are above 91%, a 7 percent increase from the last year during the pandemic and Panama Buena Vista Union School District are at 93%, a 3% increase from last year and growing.

Panama Buena Vista Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Irvin shares the increase shows the importance of kids in schools.

“Having kids in school is the most important thing, that is where they’re going to learn, that is where we’re going to be able to meet their needs, socially, emotionally, academically, also, again, medically, we want to be here for our community and for our parents making sure that kids are here to learn,” said Irvin.

Schools learned that the needs of students changed post-pandemic, changes Panama Buena Vista Director of Student Support Dr. Jazmine Frias shares the district had to learn.

“It forced us to really look at things students differently and to expand our thinking about how we support students in school,” said Frias.

Once those changes were made, so was attendance.

“It really takes an entire village to support and address the various diverse needs of our students and that’s something that I would say that we’re doing far more intentionally than we were before,” said Frias.

To help work towards the goal of 100% attendance, one day and one kid at a time.

