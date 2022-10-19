ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Police: Friends left teen shooting victim to die in Tampa McDonald’s parking lot; tips sought

By Jeff Patterson, Katlyn Brieskorn, Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0YzX_0ieLAvDr00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a person who fatally shot a 16-year-old at a Tampa McDonald’s Tuesday night.

Police responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s on North Armenia Avenue just before 9 p.m. Tuesday and found the teen deceased on the ground in the parking lot.

Police said the teen, who was not identified, had been a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Tampa, and they believe he was firing shots before he was killed.

He was seen with a group of people before the shooting, but they ran away from the scene when the shots were fired, and left him behind, according to police.

Video shows 4-year-old watch baby brother die at Florida day care; parents sue

“They ran off. We don’t even have them identified of who they were. He was with a group of three other people,” said Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor.

Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, and there was a 9mm handgun and several shell casings next to his body.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 813-231-6130 or share information through Tip411, which can be
found on the Tampa PD app.

“Another child making a very bad decision with firearms,” O’Connor said. “We can’t have this violent crime going on at 8:30 at night, on a weeknight, at a busy intersection, where there is people going to a fast food restaurant.”

“We need the community to know that children and a gun are a very bad mix, so we need parents to know that if they have a firearm in their home, to make sure it doesn’t get into the hands of their children, make sure it’s secured.” O’Connor added. “Search your children’s backpacks, search your children’s rooms, make sure that these firearms are not ending up in the hands of children who really can’t make good decisions with a gun.”

O’Connor said the 16-year-old was already under investigation for another crime that does not appear to be related to the murder.

“What we have found out since then is this 16-year-old deceased individual is a suspect in an armed robbery that we are currently investigating. So again, another child making a very bad decision with firearms,” O’Connor said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 8

stephochi
2d ago

sad. parents stay engaged. kids are better hiding issues than you realize. it starts at home, often times parent(s) can be consumed with work, etc... understandably. seek assistance from counselors. other extended family members or friends, it's natural not to want to think your child may be involved with negative energies, but it happens. prayers to the families that now have to deal with the victim and those involved.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night as they continue the search for leads. Bradenton Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street East at about 8:45 p.m. Once they arrived they found the body of a 64-year-old Bradenton man.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

WFLA

107K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy