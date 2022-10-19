ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum each score 35 as Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on NBA opening night

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The 2022-23 NBA season began Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to lead the Celtics. For the Sixers, James Harden had 35 points. Here's a recap of the game.

Complete updates from 76ers at Celtics

2022-23 NBA season preview from Yahoo Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 NBA season, including Yahoo Sports' predictions for MVP, Rookie of the Year, NBA Finals matchup and who will raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy next June.

Ben Rohrbach's Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe

Dan Devine's most interesting NBA teams

Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122

HOUSTON — (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
Moolah Kicks, designed specifically for women, sign milestone 1st players: Destanni Henderson, Caroline Ducharme

Moolah Kicks, the trailblazing shoe specifically for women's basketball players, will be on Division I collegiate and professional courts after signing its first two players from Division I powerhouses and announcing its Neovolt Pro model on Thursday. Connecticut guard Caroline Ducharme will wear the shoe in a name, image and...
Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren't supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren't picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren't expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit before running out of rallies.
