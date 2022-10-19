A Crosby woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and said four boys had just tried to kick in the front door of her home. The woman heard a loud bang in front of her house. When she tried to open her front door to investigate, the door wouldn’t open. She looked outside and saw four boys wearing hooded sweatshirts. They ran west toward Fair Street.

BEREA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO