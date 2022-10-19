Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Avon junior on track to receive 3 college degrees before high school graduation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Avon High School started college courses when he was 12 years old. Now, Mason Moreck is on track to earn three college degrees by the time he graduates from high school. Moreck is expected to complete the requirements to obtain two associate degrees...
Grieving family demands answers after brawl at Ohio high school football game
A high school football game ends with a large fight, police deploying pepper spray and an already grieving family demanding answers.
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
See how St. Edward beat Hoban, 41-20, in a showdown for No. 1
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward left little doubt. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 41-20 win Friday night against Archbishop Hoban that should vault them back atop the cleveland.com high school football Top 25. They never trailed at First Federal Lakewood Stadium against Hoban, which entered the...
Victim shot at bar on Youngstown North Side
There was a shooting on the Northside of Youngstown Saturday morning.
Man arrested for death of his 4-month-old baby in Ohio
A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
Akron East dominates Ellet 50-8, awaits playoff fate
With Akron East's regular season over, the Dragons wait to see if their season continues
cleveland19.com
Shaker Heights High School evacuated after police officer shoots man near building
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said an officer shot a man Friday afternoon near the high school. Evidence markers at the scene showed that the shooting happened close to the school’s front entrance. The shooting around 3:15 p.m. prompted a lockdown of Shaker Heights High School,...
Four boys try to kick in home’s front door; three young men steal Speedway sign: Berea Police Blotter
A Crosby woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and said four boys had just tried to kick in the front door of her home. The woman heard a loud bang in front of her house. When she tried to open her front door to investigate, the door wouldn’t open. She looked outside and saw four boys wearing hooded sweatshirts. They ran west toward Fair Street.
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
Surveillance video: Victim in Cleveland barber shop shooting runs across street for help
FOX 8 has obtained surveillance video showing the moments right after five people were shot inside a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday.
Man sentenced in death of pregnant Ohio woman
A man convicted in the death of a pregnant woman in Warren was sentenced Friday.
cleveland19.com
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
whbc.com
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
cleveland19.com
I-90 westbound in Mentor reopens after earlier truck accident
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor Police I-90 westbound between SR 615 and SR 306 has been reopened. Police said the closure occurred after a semi crashed and jackknifed around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Teens arrested for armed carjacking in Barberton
Three teens including a 16-year-old and 17-year-old who reportedly assaulted and carjacked a motorist at gunpoint in Barberton were arrested after a chase Tuesday night, according to an Akron police report.
cleveland19.com
$500,000 bond for inmate accused of attacking guard at Massillon juvenile correctional center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old inmate accused of assaulting a guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon was in court on Friday morning. The Massillon Municipal Court judge set bond at $500,000 during the arraignment for Demetrice Taylor. According to court records, Taylor is accused of...
WKYC
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
Autopsy released for Ethan Liming, killed in I Promise School fight
A 21-year-old Akron man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges for participating in the June brawl outside the I Promise School in which 17-year-old Ethan Liming was killed.
Local high school football game canceled
East Palestine High School has announced that Saturday's high school football road game against Valley Christian has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
