kotatv.com
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department officers respond to stabbing and shooting incidents
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers responded to two separate incidences Wednesday night in Rapid City. At around 4:05 p.m. Oct. 19, police were dispatched to 215 Curtis Street for a report of an individual who had just been stabbed. When police arrived on scene, they...
kotatv.com
Fight leaves one person with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult male with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
kotatv.com
Rapid City firefighters work together during structure fire training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Training is a vital part of making sure a person can do their job, and that’s no different for the members of the Rapid City Fire Department. When firefighters are called to an emergency, they often work with other stations to handle the situation and the Rapid City Fire Department is training to do just that.
kotatv.com
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man made his first appearance in court Wednesday, after being charged with killing a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run October 14. 27-year-old Jordan Hare is charged with failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash. According to police, they found security photos and videos of a 2008 Chevy Silverado leaving the scene. They then tracked the vehicle to a home in south Rapid City. They arrested Hare on October 18.
kotatv.com
Candy drive to support Knollwood trunk or treat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat. The HRC is encouraging the community to pick up an extra bag or two of candy for the Knollwood community children as the candy drive is a way to help create a better sense of community in the Knollwood area. They add, that while the candy donations will be going to support the Knollwood Trunk or Treat event, they want to bring a sense of hope and understanding to the community that the city supports them.
newscenter1.tv
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
kotatv.com
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
kotatv.com
Volleyball teams hit the court for East/West Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s a busy weekend in the world of high school volleyball as Central and Stevens host the East/West Tournament. The tourney features 10 different teams, five west river and five east river. The tournament action rolls on Saturday morning at 9:00.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Community gathers to remember 14-year-old Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The smell of burning sage and the dynamic sounds of a traditional drum filled the air in north Rapid City Tuesday night, as the community gathered to remember Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver the evening of October 14. Standing...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
kotatv.com
Helicopter drops dust binding material to improve Lead’s air quality
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Often we think of helicopters stirring up dust. But in Lead Wednesday, a helicopter dropped 8,000 gallons of dust-binding material to keep the debris down. “Applying a capping agent, from dust bind to the dust..to the material that’s inside of the open cut to control...
kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, October 20, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens football team ended their regular season with a win over their inner-city rivals. Plus, another West River rivalry matchup ends in overtime. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.
kotatv.com
Hideaway Hills homeowners granted preliminary lawsuit victory
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been more than two years since some of the homeowners in the Hideaway Hills community had to evacuate . On Wednesday, the lawyer for many of those homeowners announced they would finally be able to put a case together. The 4th Circuit Court...
kotatv.com
Newell teacher does heavy lifting to get new fitness center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, students, faculty, and staff from the Newell School District were joined by Governor Kristi Noem to cut the ribbon on their $100,000 DON’T QUIT fitness center. The center is sponsored by a grant from the National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Council, whose mission...
kotatv.com
Whitewood Elementary named a distinguished school for student performance
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Elementary and Secondary Education Act distinguished schools list is similar to getting an “A+” on your report card. Only two elementary schools in South Dakota received the honor this year, and one is in the Black Hills, Whitewood Elementary School. “Every...
newscenter1.tv
The Lacrosse Street/I-90 highway interchange is nearly operational; Here’s what you need to know about the new interchange
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With only around a month to go until it was originally scheduled to be operational, construction on the highway interchange at Lacrosse Street continues. Originally started in February of 2021, the diverging diamond interchange was originally scheduled to be operational by November 2022, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation with additional construction continuing until July of 2023. Here’s a look at the new interchange, how it works, and where it stands today:
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
NDN Collective reaction to new lawsuit against Grand Gateway Hotel owners
There is a second lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. This time the Department of Justice is suing the owners. The lawsuit accuses them of violating Native Americans' civil rights by refusing to let them book rooms.
kotatv.com
Sturgis Parks Board gives support to new Adventure Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Parks Board has moved forward a proposal for an Adventure Park to be located in an area just south of Interstate 90 in southeast Sturgis at the entrance to Vanocker Canyon. The action by the Parks Board Tuesday was to make a recommendation...
