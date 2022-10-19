ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
SUFFOLK, VA
Four candidates running for Newport News mayoral race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Soon, there will be a new mayor in Newport News. After three terms, Dr. McKinley Price is stepping away. In the running for his seat are three city council members, Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick, and David Jenkins, along with Marine Corps veteran and businessman, Phillip Jones.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Missing Norfolk teen was last seen leaving CHKD

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help finding 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent, the department tweeted Saturday morning. Taylor-Quent was last seen leaving the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters around 9:45 p.m. Friday, NPD said. She approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown...
NORFOLK, VA
PPD looking for missing 13-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for 13-year-old Xayiona Mathews, who was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. in Portsmouth. The teen was last seen near the 600 block of Effingham Street wearing a cream-colored hoodie and Playboy pants, the Portsmouth Police Department said. Mathews is 5...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
