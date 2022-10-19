Read full article on original website
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
Rapid City Police Department officers respond to stabbing and shooting incidents
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers responded to two separate incidences Wednesday night in Rapid City. At around 4:05 p.m. Oct. 19, police were dispatched to 215 Curtis Street for a report of an individual who had just been stabbed. When police arrived on scene, they...
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man made his first appearance in court Wednesday, after being charged with killing a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run October 14. 27-year-old Jordan Hare is charged with failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash. According to police, they found security photos and videos of a 2008 Chevy Silverado leaving the scene. They then tracked the vehicle to a home in south Rapid City. They arrested Hare on October 18.
RCFD firefighters work together during structure fire training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Training is a vital part of making sure a person can do their job, and that’s no different for the members of the Rapid City Fire Department. When firefighters are called to an emergency, they often work with other stations to handle the situation and the Rapid City Fire Department is training to do just that.
Rapid City man sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison for meth trafficking
A federal judge has decided the punishment for a Rapid City man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Jay Paul Gallego, age 37, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
Volleyball teams hit the court for East/West Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s a busy weekend in the world of high school volleyball as Central and Stevens host the East/West Tournament. The tourney features 10 different teams, five west river and five east river. The tournament action rolls on Saturday morning at 9:00.
Preparations for the Main Street Ice Rink are Underway
From meats to jams, the Black Hills Farmers Market doesn't shut down when leaves start to fall. Newell teacher does heavy lifting to get new fitness center. Newell is one of three West River school districts to receive a DON’T QUIT fitness center.
Navigating artistry through ‘Dream Bags’ as an emerging artist
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Joelle Follows the Road is the Rapid City Arts Council’s most recent emerging artist. Follows the Road uses a combination of items like buttons, porcupine quills, and feathers in her most recent exhibit “Dream Bags.” The exhibition can be viewed in the Bruce H. Lien Cultural Café at the Dahl Arts Center. Check out the video to learn more about the emerging arts program of the Rapid City Arts Council and Joelle Follows the Road.
PHOTOS: Community gathers to remember 14-year-old Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The smell of burning sage and the dynamic sounds of a traditional drum filled the air in north Rapid City Tuesday night, as the community gathered to remember Nevaeh Rose Brave Heart, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver the evening of October 14. Standing...
Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store
Newell is one of three West River school districts to receive a DON’T QUIT fitness center. Helicopter used to cut down Lead dust, not kick it up. The people of Lead have been suffering with dust for the past year. First victory for Hideaway Hills homeowners affected by the...
RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
NDN Collective reaction to new lawsuit against Grand Gateway Hotel owners
There is a second lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. This time the Department of Justice is suing the owners. The lawsuit accuses them of violating Native Americans' civil rights by refusing to let them book rooms.
Whitewood Elementary makes the grade for student performance
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Elementary and Secondary Education Act distinguished schools list is similar to getting an “A+” on your report card. Only two elementary schools in South Dakota received the honor this year, and one is in the Black Hills, Whitewood Elementary School. “Every...
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
UPDATE: Police released image of the suspect truck from LaCrosse hit-and-run
UPDATE: Police detectives have recovered an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. According to the Rapid City Police Department, at around 12:25 a.m. on Friday a pickup truck crashed into a juvenile female at the intersection of LaCrosse Street and Van Buren Street, killing her. Witnesses said the truck fled the scene southbound after the impact.
HRC/MOA is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat. The HRC is encouraging the community to pick up an extra bag or two of candy for the Knollwood community children as the candy drive is a way to help create a better sense of community in the Knollwood area. They add, that while the candy donations will be going to support the Knollwood Trunk or Treat event, they want to bring a sense of hope and understanding to the community that the city supports them.
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in effect for a lot of our area. The Red Flag Warnings are in effect now until 7pm tomorrow, except for those of you Gillette as well as areas just to the north of that. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8pm tonight for those living there. The Fire Weather Watch, which is for Rapid City, the Southern Hills, and parts of the Badlands, will go into effect at 11am tomorrow and last until 7pm. In general, critical fire conditions will continue across our area tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will still be warm, especially for areas to the south of Rapid City. We could see highs in the lower 80s for southern counties, but the Black Hills and Northeast Wyoming along with Northern Counties will see highs in the 60s. Rain will move into Sheridan Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, rain will move into the rest of Northeast Wyoming, and that rain will transition to snow throughout the day on Sunday for Wyoming. By Sunday night, the rain will transition to snow for the Black Hills and continue throughout the night into Monday morning. The precipitation looks to dissipate rather quickly on Monday. Total accumulation looks to be around 3-6 inches for far Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Hills. Rapid City will only see about a dusting. Temperatures will be a lot colder for Sunday with highs in the 30s for Northeast Wyoming. Highs for Western South Dakota will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday will be similar with highs once again in the 40s and 50s. Throughout next week, highs will remain in the 50s.
