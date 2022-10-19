Read full article on original website
Surveillance video: Victim in Cleveland barber shop shooting runs across street for help
FOX 8 has obtained surveillance video showing the moments right after five people were shot inside a Cleveland barbershop on Thursday.
Cleveland police looking for missing teen
Tionn Grant, 15, was last seen at 2357 Tremont Avenue in Cleveland.
‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland barber is sharing his survival story after being witness to the shooting of five people Thursday afternoon at an Old Brooklyn barbershop. Eugene said it’s been difficult for him following the tragedy; two of the victims are his fellow barbers. “Just happy to be alive,” he said.
10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
Cleveland man attempts to plot murder-for-hire against son
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake business received some alarming voicemails Oct. 13, leading to an investigation by police into what they believe was a man attempting to set up a murder-for-hire. Police said that around 10:45 p.m., an employee of the business on Canterbury Road called police to report...
Couple robbed of vehicle at gunpoint: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Cleveland man, 31, and a Euclid woman, 22, were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Sept. 20 outside Planet Fitness, 5755 Smith. The victims said four male suspects were involved in the robbery. One wielded an AR-style rifle and two pointed pistols at the victims.
4 men, 1 woman shot at Cleveland barbershop; suspect at large, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said five people were shot Thursday afternoon at a barbershop in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The victims are one woman and four men, and according to police, one of the men is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. Investigators...
Update on 5 people shot at Cleveland IFIXUGLY barbershop, Princeton student from Cleveland found dead, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out that latest information on five people shot at Cleveland’s IFIXUGLY barbershop, what we know about the Princeton University...
Surveillance video shows victim of Cleveland barbershop shooting
Five people were shot at IFIXUGLY on State Road in Old Brooklyn on Thursday. Video shows one of the victims liming outside before flagging down help.
Video: Shots fired at Cleveland police in encounter with dirt bikes
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team showed the moment a dirt bike rider fired gunshots at Cleveland police.
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
PHOTOS: RTA bus smashes into pole, fire hydrant
The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Two arrested in Elyria after shot fired amid dispute
Police and investigators from the county prosecutor's office there found three cars and multiple people involved, according to a news release.
Shaker Heights High School evacuated after police officer shoots man near building
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said an officer shot a man Friday afternoon near the high school. Evidence markers at the scene showed that the shooting happened close to the school’s front entrance. The shooting around 3:15 p.m. prompted a lockdown of Shaker Heights High School,...
Clevelanders concerned about structural safety of downtown parking garages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big crowds downtown bring concern over the safety of parking garages in Northeast Ohio. Are the older ones just an eyesore? Or is there danger behind the falling concrete, rusted rails and support beams you see in several structures?. In a 19 News investigation, we uncovered...
City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will be hosting various awareness events over the next week for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, as officials look to keep people safe. According to the city, 25% of children tested in Cleveland under 6 years old have been exposed to lead. Of...
I-90 westbound in Mentor reopens after earlier truck accident
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor Police I-90 westbound between SR 615 and SR 306 has been reopened. Police said the closure occurred after a semi crashed and jackknifed around 3 p.m. Thursday.
