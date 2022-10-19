ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland barber is sharing his survival story after being witness to the shooting of five people Thursday afternoon at an Old Brooklyn barbershop. Eugene said it’s been difficult for him following the tragedy; two of the victims are his fellow barbers. “Just happy to be alive,” he said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man attempts to plot murder-for-hire against son

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake business received some alarming voicemails Oct. 13, leading to an investigation by police into what they believe was a man attempting to set up a murder-for-hire. Police said that around 10:45 p.m., an employee of the business on Canterbury Road called police to report...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will be hosting various awareness events over the next week for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, as officials look to keep people safe. According to the city, 25% of children tested in Cleveland under 6 years old have been exposed to lead. Of...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy