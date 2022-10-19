The Press and Standard’s newest full-time staff writer, who will be covering local community events and news, is Heather “Andy Ann” Whitten. Heather uses the pen name “Andy Ann” for all of her art pieces, photography, and written works. “Andy” is used in memory of her son, Andrew, who passed away at four months old 13 years ago, and “Ann” is part of her given name. She dedicates all of her creative work to honoring the memory of her son.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO