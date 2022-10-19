Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Colleton Co. Schools graduation rates decrease, dropout rates increase
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Many students did and did not return to school this year after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted in-person learning and sent kids home in 2020. One of the school districts most affected by this in the Lowcountry is Colleton County. Colleton County Schools has the worst...
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
counton2.com
Activists claim Charleston Co. administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Racial Justice Network claims Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they say they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history
BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
walterborolive.com
The Press and Standard welcomes new staff writer
The Press and Standard’s newest full-time staff writer, who will be covering local community events and news, is Heather “Andy Ann” Whitten. Heather uses the pen name “Andy Ann” for all of her art pieces, photography, and written works. “Andy” is used in memory of her son, Andrew, who passed away at four months old 13 years ago, and “Ann” is part of her given name. She dedicates all of her creative work to honoring the memory of her son.
wiareport.com
Three Women Who Have Been Appointed to Diversity Posts in Higher Education
Has been named the chief diversity officer at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Most recently, she was the associate dean of the college’s School of Education. Earlier, Dr. Howard was the interim dean for the School of Education, Health, and Human Performance for a year. She came to the college in 2011 to lead the School of Education’s Center for Partnerships to Improve Education.
live5news.com
Charleston qualifies for over $18M in federal grant to help fund bridge construction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston has qualified to use federal dollars to help build a pedestrian bridge that would provide a safer crossing over the Ashley River. Director of Parks and Capital Projects Jason Kronsberg said this was the third time the city had applied for the...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
yourislandnews.com
Phone of former school district student connected to Whale Branch threat
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating evidence that a call threatening gun violence at Whale Branch Middle School earlier this month was placed using a phone associated with a former Beaufort County School District student. A Sheriff’s Office report sheds new light on the incident that took...
live5news.com
New men’s health center opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new health center specifically for men opened this week in Mount Pleasant. The Men’s Center has an all-male clinical staff and is run by a board-certified urologist. Dr. Dennis Kubinski says he wants to get back to building trust with his patients. To...
South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
live5news.com
Runners begin 130-mile run honoring over 400 Fallen South Carolina military heroes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday morning, runners begin their over 130-mile journey to honor fallen South Carolina military heroes during the fourth annual Run for the Fallen. They’ll be running from Charleston to Columbia, ending at the state capitol on Sunday. These runners are running for the over 400...
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
live5news.com
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
live5news.com
Cold storage company announces investment, new jobs for Dorchester County
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold storage solutions company plans to invest more than $70 million to establish operations in Dorchester County, the governor’s office announced Thursday. Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics is a third-party cold chain services provider that focuses on handling, storage, distribution and value-added services for...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
Summerville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Summerville. The Pee Dee Academy football team will have a game with Northwood Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. The Ashley Ridge High School football team will have a game with Summerville High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
blufftontoday.com
Veterans Day events planned throughout Lowcountry
Several local events in recognition of Veterans Day are planned this year in Beaufort and Hampton counties, and they will also include Jasper County veterans. In recognition of Jasper County's veterans, there was also a Green Light for Vets resolution passed Monday, Oct. 17, by Jasper County Council. It requests that citizens and businesses display green lights in a window of their places of business or residences to honor veterans through October and until Veterans Day.
Chick-Fil-A Opens Cane Bay Location In Berkeley County
Chick-fil-A opened its newest location in the Cane Bay community Thursday morning. The post Chick-Fil-A Opens Cane Bay Location In Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
