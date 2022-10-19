ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history

BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

The Press and Standard welcomes new staff writer

The Press and Standard’s newest full-time staff writer, who will be covering local community events and news, is Heather “Andy Ann” Whitten. Heather uses the pen name “Andy Ann” for all of her art pieces, photography, and written works. “Andy” is used in memory of her son, Andrew, who passed away at four months old 13 years ago, and “Ann” is part of her given name. She dedicates all of her creative work to honoring the memory of her son.
WALTERBORO, SC
wiareport.com

Three Women Who Have Been Appointed to Diversity Posts in Higher Education

Has been named the chief diversity officer at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Most recently, she was the associate dean of the college’s School of Education. Earlier, Dr. Howard was the interim dean for the School of Education, Health, and Human Performance for a year. She came to the college in 2011 to lead the School of Education’s Center for Partnerships to Improve Education.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

New men’s health center opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new health center specifically for men opened this week in Mount Pleasant. The Men’s Center has an all-male clinical staff and is run by a board-certified urologist. Dr. Dennis Kubinski says he wants to get back to building trust with his patients. To...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Cold storage company announces investment, new jobs for Dorchester County

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold storage solutions company plans to invest more than $70 million to establish operations in Dorchester County, the governor’s office announced Thursday. Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics is a third-party cold chain services provider that focuses on handling, storage, distribution and value-added services for...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Veterans Day events planned throughout Lowcountry

Several local events in recognition of Veterans Day are planned this year in Beaufort and Hampton counties, and they will also include Jasper County veterans. In recognition of Jasper County's veterans, there was also a Green Light for Vets resolution passed Monday, Oct. 17, by Jasper County Council. It requests that citizens and businesses display green lights in a window of their places of business or residences to honor veterans through October and until Veterans Day.
JASPER COUNTY, SC

Community Policy