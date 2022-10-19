ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Former employee sentenced in connection to resource center burglary

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8jhx_0ieLAMlm00

The former employee and client who burglarized a resource center that helps trafficking survivors was recently sentenced in connection to the incident.

Chuntazia Cox, 27, was sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee House of Correction and three years probation. Restitution was also set at $1,350 to a victim and nearly $20,000 to American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Cox was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in April.

Convergence Resource Center
Convergence Resource Center

The incident happened in March after Milwaukee police responded to the Convergence Resource Center on 76th Street. The court estimated the total damage cost to be less than $2,500.

RELATED CONTENT: Former employee charged in connection to resource center burglary

According to a criminal complaint, the front security door was broken and the center glass piece was pushed out. Police found broken glass, knocked-over bookshelves and picture frames, an intercom pulled off the wall with exposed wires, damaged computers and their monitors, broken computer mouses, flipped-over chairs, TVs pulled from the walls, a microwave thrown upside down, and damaged walls.

Convergence Resource Center
Convergence Resource Center

The complaint says Cox had come to the center for help and was eventually hired. The center then learned Cox was allegedly using drugs and that she had quit earlier in the week. On the day of the incident, employees barricaded themselves in the office when they saw Cox's vehicle parked in front of the building. They called the police and saw Cox on the security cameras damaging the center, the complaint says.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnny Burnett sentenced; 40 years in August 2020 fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - An argument during a night out in August 2020 ended the life of a Milwaukee man. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the shooter learned his fate at sentencing in Milwaukee County court. Prosecutors on Thursday told the court this is a case of someone being shot and killed over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old James...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal shooting; Crishawn Clemons arrested

RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Service and the Racine Police Department captured and arrested Crishawn Clemons at his home in Racine on Thursday, Oct. 20. Clemons was wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine this past March. The shooting happened on...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Sheriff Lucas resigns; takes job at Fiserv

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas announced Friday, Oct. 21 that he has resigned. Starting Monday, Oct. 24 he will serving as Fiserv’s Vice President of Security for Wisconsin. "I look forward to the next chapter in a long career of service and adding value to the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules

MILWAUKEE - At least one Milwaukee County prosecutor says a court commissioner is consistently setting bail too low. A homicide suspect was released on $2,000 bail Monday, Oct. 17. The suspect was back in court Tuesday when a judge ruled the original $2,000 bail was "completely inappropriate." Homicide case:. Lamar...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy