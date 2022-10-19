Former employee sentenced in connection to resource center burglary

The former employee and client who burglarized a resource center that helps trafficking survivors was recently sentenced in connection to the incident.

Chuntazia Cox, 27, was sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee House of Correction and three years probation. Restitution was also set at $1,350 to a victim and nearly $20,000 to American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Cox was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in April.

The incident happened in March after Milwaukee police responded to the Convergence Resource Center on 76th Street. The court estimated the total damage cost to be less than $2,500.

According to a criminal complaint, the front security door was broken and the center glass piece was pushed out. Police found broken glass, knocked-over bookshelves and picture frames, an intercom pulled off the wall with exposed wires, damaged computers and their monitors, broken computer mouses, flipped-over chairs, TVs pulled from the walls, a microwave thrown upside down, and damaged walls.

The complaint says Cox had come to the center for help and was eventually hired. The center then learned Cox was allegedly using drugs and that she had quit earlier in the week. On the day of the incident, employees barricaded themselves in the office when they saw Cox's vehicle parked in front of the building. They called the police and saw Cox on the security cameras damaging the center, the complaint says.

