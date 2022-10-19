'Our relationship is strong': FC Cincinnati faces familiar foe in MLS playoffs

FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan received a text shortly after FCC's 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls Saturday. The sender? Jim Curtin, head coach for the Philadelphia Union.

"We talk — I would say the phone conversations may be a bit less, but the text messages are constant," Noonan said. "There’s different dialogue we have on our time working together."

Noonan was hired by the Philadelphia Union in 2018 as an assistant head coach. He said the two typically talk weekly.

"Just different interests we have, and different connections to the game, and outside of the game. That’s weekly. But for this particular week, maybe it’s been a bit less," Noonan said. "There’s been a couple text messages just as far as the playoffs, the games we’re watching. It doesn’t shut off. We’re not like that. As we get closer to kickoff, there will be less communication. Then we’ll pick it back up after the game."

He described his relationship with his adversary as being 'strong'.

"When they win, we’re typically congratulating each other. He did. He reached out," he said. "I think we’re looking forward to our teams matching up again."

Noonan knows the challenge that comes with playing a team like the Union.

"I think they’ll be a very difficult matchup for us," he said. "Jim knows how to motivate the group. There’s been a lot of consistency in what they do, and their progression in their teams for years. They’re positioned to be competing for MLS titles each year. They’re certainly been one of the top teams in the league this year."

The team is finishing up their final practices before making the trip to Chester, Pennsylvania for Thursday’s match.

"I think their focus will be, 'We’re at home and we’ll put our opponent under pressure and expect to win the game,'" Noonan said. "The intensity, focus and attention to detail will be what we expect — a team that’s hungry to win at home in front of their home fans."

Roman Celentano, goalkeeper for FC Cincinnati, said he trained with Philadelphia last summer.

"Good experience for me to get in that environment last summer and be with some professional players where I haven’t had the chance before," Celentano said. "Good to learn the level, see what they’re about as a team and the intensity they go about things with."

Another connection? Chris Albright, FCC's general manager, served as technical director for the Union for eight years. While there, Philadelphia won the Supporters’ Shield (2020), earned four playoff appearances and finished runner-up in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times.

The regular season proved to be favorable for FC Cincinnati in the head-to-head match-up. The club came away with a point traveled after a trip to Philadelphia in June. Cincinnati then picked up three points in a 3-1 home victory over the Union Aug. 6.

Noonan said the atmosphere at Subaru Park will be incredible.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to experience that a few times in playoff games in previous years. That fanbase and that stadium for a playoff game is electric," said Noonan. "I’ve mentioned it to the group, they’ll feel that. It’ll be different than our first playoff game. There will be moments where we have to weather the storm."